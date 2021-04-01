Penguins end long winless drought in Boston; beat Bruins 4-1

BOSTON — Mike Matheson scored a highlight-reel goal after a lengthy rush, and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins ended a long winless drought in Boston with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Thursday night.

Zach Aston-Reese, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14. Casey DeSmith stopped 30 shots.

It was Pittsburgh's first win in Boston since Evgeni Malkin scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift them past the Bruins on Nov. 24, 2014, ending a span of 10 games (0-8-2).

The Bruins had gone 12-0-1 in their last 13 games in TD Garden against the Penguins.

Brad Marchand scored his 14th goal and rookie goalie Dan Vladar stopped 19 shots in his third career start for Boston, which had earned at least a point in five of its previous six games (4-1-1).

Coming off an NHL-best 12-3-1 record in March, Pittsburgh took a 1-0 edge on Aston-Reese's goal 2:01 into the second period. Brandon Tanev sent a backhand pass across from the right wing that got through to Aston-Reese near the top of the crease, where he redirected it past Vladar.

The score came about a minute after Vladar dropped to make a pad stop on Jared McCann's clean breakaway.