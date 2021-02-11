Penguins top Islanders 4-3 on Crosby's shootout goal

Pittsburgh tied it at 11:47 when Rust completed a pretty passing play from Crosby and Jake Guentzel for his third this season.

With the assist, Crosby continued to add to his totals against the Islanders. The 33-year-old center has more points against the Islanders (115) than any other active player against a single team. Crosby has 36 goals and 69 assists in 69 regular-season games against the Islanders – with a 42-18-9 record in those games.

Pageau put the Islanders ahead 2-1 when he tipped in Nick Leddy's shot from the point at 16:40 of the first. The goal was Pageau's second this season and his first tally in nine games. Josh Bailey also assisted.

Aston-Reese tied it for a second time, scoring in his season debut for the Penguins. Aston-Reese slipped the puck past Varlamov on a backhand wraparound at 7:03 of the second period. Teddy Blueger assisted. Aston-Reese had shoulder surgery last August, which delayed his return to the lineup.

The Islanders were coming off 2-0 win over the Rangers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Penguins had been off since losing 4-3 the Islanders last Saturday at Nassau Coliseum. Pittsburgh had to reschedule two games against the New Jersey Devils due to COVID-19 protocols.