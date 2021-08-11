Pennsylvania to host 9 Opens for men and women

Already identified by its U.S. Open heritage, Oakmont Country Club was named the second "anchor" course for the U.S. Open in an announcement Wednesday that includes bringing nine Opens for men and women to Pennsylvania.

Four of them will be at Merion, which was chosen to host the 2030 U.S. Open. That will be the 100-year anniversary of Bobby Jones completing the Grand Slam. The final piece of what was called the "impregnable quadrilateral" in 1930 was the U.S. Amateur at Merion.

The USGA announced the future sites during the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, the course outside Pittsburgh with a reputation as being among the toughest in America. It already has hosted a record nine U.S. Opens, most recently in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won his first major.

The USGA is moving toward a rotation of golf courses that will get a U.S. Open every five or six years, similar to the British Open rotating to links but different in that it allows other courses not in the rotation to be used.

Pinehurst No. 2 was selected as the first anchor site last year when the USGA decided to move its testing center and museum to the North Carolina sand hills.

Pebble Beach, Shinnecock Hills and Winged Foot also are in the discussion to be anchor sites.