Peralta's 7 RBIs helps D-Backs top Reds

India hit his first career home run, in his 65th plate appearance, tying the score 8-8 in the eighth with a solo drive of Yoan López. India's helmet came off and he raised his right arm triumphantly as he rounded the bases.

Suárez had two hits in his last 27 at bats before his his first home run since April 10, a 441-foot, two-run drive tied the score 4-4 in the sixth off Taylor Widener, who allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with a career-high seven strikeouts.

Arizona opened an 8-4 lead in the seventh, helped by five walks from Carson Fulmer and Sean Doolittle in an inning that included two-run homers by Winker and Votto.

Winker also homered on Winker's second pitch of the game.

PIRATES 4, TIGERS 2: At Detroit, Phillip Evans kept Akil Baddoo's drive to left field in the park in the seventh inning to help Pittsburgh escape a jam, and the Pirates scored twice in the eighth to beat Detroit.

Colin Moran and Erik González hit RBI singles with two outs in the eighth.

With the score tied at 2, Baddoo nearly put the Tigers ahead, but Evans reached above the fence in left, and the ball bounced off his glove and back into the field of play. Baddoo wound up with a double, and he didn't end up scoring.