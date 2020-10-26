Perfectly imperfect; Steelers not satisfied at 6-0

The comeback left Heyward and the rest of the defense in hardly celebratory moods afterward, a byproduct of their incredibly high standards.

"We haven't played our best game in a lot of games that we played this year, but we are still pushing and still fighting through and staying together as a team and winning football games," safety Terrell Edmunds said. "We hold ourselves on a pedestal, and we want to be this great team. That's what we are striving for, and when we don't play a great game everyone is upset in some ways. But at the end of the day, I am still happy we are 6-0."

In most divisions, such a torrid stretch would give the Steelers a comfortable lead. In the wretched NFC East, they'd already be closing in on a division title. Not in the AFC North. Baltimore is 5-1 and well-rested ahead of a visit by Pittsburgh next Sunday.

"We realize that we've got AFC North ball on next week on the road," coach Mike Tomlin said. "We're going to a group that has seven days' advantage on us, so there's a lot for us to be urgent about. We won't spend a lot of time celebrating this or appreciating this because it's just more work that lies ahead."

WHAT'S WORKING