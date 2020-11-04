 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Perry County 2020 Election Results
0 comments

Perry County 2020 Election Results

  • 0

28 of 28 precincts reported

Proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution

The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the "flat tax," that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution. For the proposed amendment of Section 3 of Article IX of the Illinois Constitution.

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  2,199 22.15
No 7,730 77.85

President/Vice President

Candidate Votes Percent 
Trump/Pence (R)   7,30572.61
Biden/Harris (D)   2,60925.93
Hawkins/Walker (G)  520.52
La Riva/Peltier (PSL)   4 0.04
Carroll/Patel (ASP)   3 0.03
Jorgensen/Cohen (L)  69 0.69

U.S. Senator

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark C. Curran Jr. (R)  6,413 64.82
Richard J. Durbin (D) 3,261 32.96
Willie L. Wilson (WWP)   63 0.64
David F. Black (G)  66 0.67
Danny Malouf (L)  87 0.88

U.S. House District 12

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mike Bost (R)  7,698 77.08
Raymond C. Lenzi (D)  2,259 22.92

State House District 115

CandidateVotes Percent 
Paul Jacobs (R)  4,196 87.98
Ian Peak (L)  259 5.43
Randy Auxier (G)  314 6.58

State House District 116

Candidate Votes Percent 
 David Friess (R) 3,095 66.73
 Nathan Reitz (D) 1,543 33.27

County Clerk

Candidate Votes Percent 
John Batteau (R)  5,664 57.25
Beth Lipe (D)  4,229 42.75

State's Attorney

Candidate Votes Percent 
David H. Searby Jr. (R) 7,413  74.97
Bubba Harsy (D)  2,475 25.03

County Commissioner

Candidate Votes Percent 
Bruce Morgenstern (R)  5,912 59.97
Susan Hepp (D)  3,947 40.03

Supreme Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
David K. Overstreet (R)  6,728 68.91
Judy Cates (D)  3,035 31.09

Appellate Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark M. Boie (R)  6,322 66.07
Sarah Smith (D)  3,246 33.93

Judicial Retention: Appellate Court Judge Thomas M. Welch

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  6,919 79.88
No  1,743 20.12

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Stephen P. McGlynn

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes 7,394  77.25
No  2,178 22.75

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge James W. Campanella

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  6,884 79.35
No  1,792 20.65
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News