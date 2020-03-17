Perry County 2020 primary results
0 comments
agate
elexagate

Perry County 2020 primary results

  • 0

Perry County

Democratic ballot

President of the United States

Amy J. Klobuchar;0

Deval Patrick;1

Bernie Sanders;327

Joseph R. Biden;909

Michael R. Bloomberg;26

Elizabeth Warren;21

Pete Buttigieg;9

Tom Steyer;6

Andrew Yang;4

Michael Bennet;2

John K. Delaney;2

Tulsi Gabbard;6

Cory Booker;9

US House - District 12

Joel D. Funk;499

Raymond C. Lenzi;670

Delegate to National Nominating Convention

12th Congressional District

(Vote for not more than 5)

Allan Blessing (Yang);95

Latoya Greenwood (Biden);731

Jay Hoffman (Biden);745

Sherry Tite (Biden);726

Chris Belt (Biden);692

John Gulley (Biden);646

Georgia L de la Garza (Sanders);235

Lynne Schwartzhoff (Sanders);243

Ken Sharkey (Sanders);214

Matt Welser (Sanders);218

Nathaniel M Keener (Sanders);201

Phillip Matthews (Warren);31

Kerry Warren-Couch (Warren);25

Andrew Lopinot (Warren);25

Elizabeth Hunter (Warren);54

Christopher Baker (Warren);25

Linda York (Klobuchar);52

Barbara Brumfield (Klobuchar);51

Republican ballot

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump;1879

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;24

US Senator

Mark C. Curran Jr.;452

Tom Tarter;132

Casey Chlebek;65

Peggy Hubbard;534

Robert Marshall;396

State House - District 115

Zachary A. Meyer;300

John R. Howard;147

Johnnie Ray Smith II;101

Clifford Lindemann;64

Paul Jacobs;346

State House - District 116

Kevin Schmidt;218

David Friess;308

David M. Holder;289

Supreme Court

5th Judicial District Judge

David K. Overstreet;1212

John B. Barberis Jr.;450

Appellate Court

5th Judicial District Judge

Mark M. Boie;858

Katherine Ruocco;736

Proposition

To pay for public safety purposes, shall The County of Perry, Illinois, be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by .5%. That would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $0.50 in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail.

Yes;1254

No;2174

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News