Perry County 2020 primary results

Perry County
Democratic ballot
President of the United States
Amy J. Klobuchar;0
Deval Patrick;1
Bernie Sanders;327
Joseph R. Biden;909
Michael R. Bloomberg;26
Elizabeth Warren;21
Pete Buttigieg;9
Tom Steyer;6
Andrew Yang;4
Michael Bennet;2
John K. Delaney;2
Tulsi Gabbard;6
Cory Booker;9
US House - District 12
Joel D. Funk;499
Raymond C. Lenzi;670
Delegate to National Nominating Convention
12th Congressional District
(Vote for not more than 5)
Allan Blessing (Yang);95
Latoya Greenwood (Biden);731
Jay Hoffman (Biden);745
Sherry Tite (Biden);726
Chris Belt (Biden);692
John Gulley (Biden);646
Georgia L de la Garza (Sanders);235
Lynne Schwartzhoff (Sanders);243
Ken Sharkey (Sanders);214
Matt Welser (Sanders);218
Nathaniel M Keener (Sanders);201
Phillip Matthews (Warren);31
Kerry Warren-Couch (Warren);25
Andrew Lopinot (Warren);25
Elizabeth Hunter (Warren);54
Christopher Baker (Warren);25
Linda York (Klobuchar);52
Barbara Brumfield (Klobuchar);51
Republican ballot
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump;1879
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;24
US Senator
Mark C. Curran Jr.;452
Tom Tarter;132
Casey Chlebek;65
Peggy Hubbard;534
Robert Marshall;396
State House - District 115
Zachary A. Meyer;300
John R. Howard;147
Johnnie Ray Smith II;101
Clifford Lindemann;64
Paul Jacobs;346
State House - District 116
Kevin Schmidt;218
David Friess;308
David M. Holder;289
Supreme Court
5th Judicial District Judge
David K. Overstreet;1212
John B. Barberis Jr.;450
Appellate Court
5th Judicial District Judge
Mark M. Boie;858
Katherine Ruocco;736
Proposition
To pay for public safety purposes, shall The County of Perry, Illinois, be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by .5%. That would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $0.50 in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail.
Yes;1254
No;2174