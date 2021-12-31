You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Meet Petey!This puppy is one of a litter of... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Meet Petey!This puppy is one of a litter of... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Katie Lee and Matt Locke used a new home, a converted school bus and a passion for disc golf to launch a mobile retailer catering to the growing sport.
Authorities have named Ray Tate as the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Wayne County deputy near the Illinois/Indiana border.
MARION — The inaugural Route 13 Christmas Tournament tips off Tuesday, Dec. 28 in both Marion and Carbondale - a revised version of the Carbon…
David Bunch, a co-owner of Walker's Bluff, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, his family confirmed on social media Thursday.Arrange…
Carbondale police responded at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, to the 400 block of East College Street to a report of armed robbery.
Wil Davis worked as a barista and manager at the Longbranch Cafe & Bakery for most of his adult life. In October 2020, he was diagnosed with colon cancer.
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 57 on Wednesday.
All positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts will be managed through the state's COVID-19 Surge Center starting Tuesday.
Three southern Illinoisans will face criminal charges for poaching a buck, bobcat and turkey on private land and other violations following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, according to a release from the state.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.