Petty, No. 11 Alabama hold off South Carolina

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and No. 11 Alabama held off South Carolina 81-78 on Tuesday night to bounce back from its first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide (16-5, 11-1 SEC) were off to their best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday. But behind Petty's first 20-point game in six contests, Alabama won its sixth straight over the Gamecocks (5-8, 3-6).

Not that it was easy.

Justin Minaya cut South Carolina's deficit to 79-78 with 2 seconds left, but James Rojas was quickly fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

Keyshawn Bryant's desperation court-length inbounds pass was picked off by Alabama's Keon Ellis as time ran out.

AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 21 points, making five 3-pointers.

The Gamecocks had their chances. Wildens Leveque tied it at 59 with 11:11 left before Alabama went ahead for good on Jaden Shackelford's layup on the following possession. Jahvon Quinerly extended the lead with a jumper.