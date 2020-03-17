PGA Championship the 2nd major postponed by coronavirus

The LPGA Tour, which previously canceled three events in Arizona and California, is not scheduled to play again until April 15 in Hawaii, followed by two more events in California.

The PGA Tour's statement said that as the tour gets more clarity on the spread of COVID-19 in the coming weeks, it would work with tournaments, sponsors and golf organizations "to build a PGA Tour schedule for 2020 that ensures the healthy and safety for all associated with our sport, and a meaningful conclusion to the season."

The two majors have been postponed. Next on the clock is the U.S. Open, which remains on the schedule for June 18-21 at Winged Foot, just five miles away from the coronavirus containment zone set up in New Rochelle, New York.

The USGA said the U.S. Women's Open (June 4-7 in Houston ) and U.S. Open were going ahead as scheduled, but it canceled all the May qualifiers for those championships with hopes of designing a new system.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines on Sunday not to have events of 50 or more people for two months. The following day, San Francisco was among six Bay Area counties that issued orders for residents to go outdoors only when necessary for the next three weeks.