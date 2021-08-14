Phillies' no-hit bid ends on Stephenson's HR in 8th

Farmer had the only other hit for the Reds, a sharply struck ball in the ninth that went off the glove of Torreyes at third base but didn’t leave the infield.

Cole Hamels threw Philadelphia's most recent no-hitter, a 5-0 win at Chicago on July 25, 2015, in his last start in a Phillies uniform.

Moore is an unlikely candidate for a no-hitter. The 32-year-old lefty has been used in dual roles this season, but not effectively. He was making his 10th start and entered 0-3 with a 6.98 ERA when beginning the game. He only got the ball because the Phillies needed a starter with Zach Eflin (knee) and Vince Velasquez (blister) on the IL.

He was dominant from the jump, striking out two during a nine-pitch first inning. He finished with eight strikeouts and two walks.

The crowd of 25,100 rained down boos on Bradley, who has been stellar this season, when Stephenson drove a 3-1 fastball to right to begin the eighth. Bradley recovered for no more runs, and Ian Kennedy pitched a scoreless ninth to finish off the 2-hour, 38-minute contest.