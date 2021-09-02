Phillies rally past Nationals 7-6, complete series sweep

WASHINGTON — Andrew McCutchen drove in four runs and the Philadelphia Phillies erased a six-run deficit against the Washington Nationals to earn a 7-6 victory Thursday and a three-game series sweep.
The Phillies overcame a disappointing start from Aaron Nola and rallied against the Nationals' bullpen for their sixth consecutive win. Philadelphia pulled within 1½ games of NL East-leading Atlanta and two games of idle Cincinnati in the race for the second NL wild card.
The Phillies have scored at least seven runs in seven consecutive games for the first time since June 1933.
"We were like 'Keep it there guys, we're going to score at least seven, it's going to happen,'" McCutchen said. "We had some chuckles and some laughs, but we knew we had a chance."
Juan Soto homered and drove in four runs for Washington, which has lost five in a row and 21 of 27. Lane Thomas also went deep.
McCutchen hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to trim Washington's lead to 6-4. After Andres Machado (1-1) walked Rafael Marchan, Nick Maton's sharp grounder was misplayed by second baseman Luis García and two runs scored.
García hesitated on Odúbel Herrera's potential double-play ball a batter later, getting just one out as Marchan came around for the go-ahead run.
"I read the ball in a way that I thought it was possibly going to give me a bad bounce or an in-between hop, so I laid back and made sure I got a good bounce," García said. "I wanted to make sure I stopped the ball. I didn't want to give up two runs on that play in case it got by me or got an in-between hop."
Sam Coonrod (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his sixth save with the Philles and No. 22 for the season overall.
Soto, who went 3 for 4 with a walk, hit a two-run homer in the third and a two-run single in the fifth as Washington built a 6-0 lead.
The Phillies halved the deficit on McCutchen's three-run double in the sixth. McCutchen drove in seven runs over the final two games of the series, and produced his first back-to-back multihit games since June 18-19.
"It feels good to play like I know I can play," McCutchen said. "It only took until September. But the past couple games, I've been feeling good."
Nola allowed six runs in four-plus innings. Washington's Paolo Espino yielded two runs in 5 1/3 innings.
The Phillies improved to 13-6 against the Nationals this season. They trailed by at least three runs in seven of their victories over Washington, the most such wins ever by a team against an opponent in a single season in the modern era, according to STATS LLC.
"I think what it continues to show is we always have a chance to come back, and that's important to teams to have that feeling," manager Joe Girardi said. "Yeah, you can get down, but get a couple guys on, see what happens, Cutch comes up with the big double that scores three and all the sudden we're back in the game."
The game was a makeup of Wednesday's rainout, when the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the Mid-Atlantic.
ATHLETICS 8, TIGERS 6: At Detroit, Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the first of Oakland’s eight two-out runs against Matt Manning in the Athletics’ victory over the Tigers.
Mark Canha followed Lowrie’s shot with another homer for 4-0 lead. It was the 14th homer of the season for both Lowrie and Canha, and each went to the opposite field to reach the seats. Lowrie drilled a 411-foot shot to left-center, and Canha drove one out to right-center.
Khris Davis’ RBI double in the fourth made it 8-0 before the Tigers battled back by scoring six runs. Oakland manager Bob Melvin inserted Davis for the switch-hitting Lowrie that inning after Detroit left-hander Miguel Del Pozo relieved Manning.
GIANTS 5, BREWERS 1: At San Fransisco, Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco's four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers to avoid a four-game sweep.
A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants (85-49) moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. The archrivals face off in a three-game series beginning Friday night.
Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings. San Francisco had dropped four in a row.