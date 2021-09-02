Phillies rally past Nationals 7-6, complete series sweep

"I read the ball in a way that I thought it was possibly going to give me a bad bounce or an in-between hop, so I laid back and made sure I got a good bounce," García said. "I wanted to make sure I stopped the ball. I didn't want to give up two runs on that play in case it got by me or got an in-between hop."

Sam Coonrod (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his sixth save with the Philles and No. 22 for the season overall.

Soto, who went 3 for 4 with a walk, hit a two-run homer in the third and a two-run single in the fifth as Washington built a 6-0 lead.

The Phillies halved the deficit on McCutchen's three-run double in the sixth. McCutchen drove in seven runs over the final two games of the series, and produced his first back-to-back multihit games since June 18-19.

"It feels good to play like I know I can play," McCutchen said. "It only took until September. But the past couple games, I've been feeling good."

Nola allowed six runs in four-plus innings. Washington's Paolo Espino yielded two runs in 5 1/3 innings.