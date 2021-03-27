Picked last, Oregon State now Elite after beating Loyola

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by unflappable guard Ethan Thompson, whose 20 points included a pair of clinching foul shots with 35 seconds left, the No. 12 seed Beavers and their brilliant defense shut down eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in a 65-58 victory on Saturday that sent their long-suffering program into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
It's Oregon State's first regional final since 1982 — one that was later vacated by the NCAA — and sets up a showdown with second-seeded Houston or No. 10 seed Syracuse on Monday night for a spot in its first Final Four since 1963.
"They just want to keep riding the wave," said Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle, whose hungry bunch of underdogs have matched Missouri in 2002 as the lowest-seeded teams to advance past the Sweet 16.
"We did use the fact we were picked 12th in the Pac-12 this year," Tinkle added, "but we haven't made a big deal about the 12th seed. I don't want to throw too much at them. They'll see it. We just have to keep our feet on the ground."
That's getting harder to do with each passing day.
Not even the fervent prayers of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt could help Loyola deal with the Beavers (20-12) and the constantly changing defenses that Tinkle rolled out. The Ramblers (26-5), who played with such poise and perfection in toppling top-seeded Illinois, wound up shooting 33% from the field and 5 of 23 from beyond the arc.
All-America forward Cameron Krutwig led Loyola with 14 points. Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris added 10 apiece, though both of them missed 3-pointers in the closing minutes as Loyola tried to mount a comeback.
"Very hard scene in our locker room," said Ramblers coach Porter Moser, whose name has surfaced in connection with several major conference jobs. "Kids cared so much, invested so much. Very tough when it comes to an end."
BAYLOR 62, VILLANOVA 51: At Indianapolis, Top-seeded Baylor overcame some frigid outside shooting Saturday to move into the Elite Eight, getting 16 points from Adam Flagler in a victory over Villanova and its amoeba-like defense.
ARKANSAS 72, ORAL ROBERTS 70: At Indianapolis, Davonte Davis hit a short jumper with 2.9 seconds left, and Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in 26 years with a win over Oral Roberts in the South Region semifinals.
Women's Tournament
BAYLOR 78, MICHIGAN 75: At San Antonio, NaLyssa Smith scored 24 points on a perfect shooting game and Queen Egbo made two big plays in the final seconds of overtime, helping No. 2 Baylor beat No. 6 Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.
UCONN 92, IOWA 72: At San Antonio, Christyn Williams scored 27 points and Paige Bueckers added 18 to lead No. 1 UConn to a win over fifth-seeded Iowa in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.