Pinckneyville business Designs by Precision Laser started by happy accident

“There’s nothing we can’t do,” she says. “For example, we could take a photo of someone’s barn and put that on a sign. We even have had customers bring us a sketch and we can turn it in to something very special.”

Blackorby-Sronce says nearly all of the company’s creations are custom orders and each work can be powder coated in practically any color.

With each order, Blackorby-Sronce gets to let her creative side shine.

“Sometimes our customers know exactly what they want, but often people come in with a project that needs a little something. They’ll say, ‘Here’s my granddaughter’s name and we want to do something original for her to put in her room.’ That’s when I help them figure out exactly what they want — the size, the color, things like that,” she explains.

She adds working with the customers has become her favorite part of the business.

“I love helping them through the process of designing just the perfect gift or item for their own home or business,” she says. “I’ve made a lot of friends through this journey.”

Blackorby-Sronce says most projects are completed within a week or two with prices starting at about $45.