Pinckneyville Community High School
Pinckneyville Community High School

Pinckneyville Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Megan Engelhardt

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: Tom and Laurie Engelhardt

College plans: Attend Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, to study pre-law.

Paige Epplin

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: Brad and Amy Epplin

College plans: Attend University of Mississippi in Oxford to study pharmaceutical science.

Kassity Lee

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: Amanda Lee and Jesse Sturgill

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois Univeristy Carbondale to study business.

Tristyn Morgenstein

Hometown: Pinckneyville 

Parents: Stuart and Amy Morgenstern

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois Univeristy Carbondale to study business.

Kenzie Rushing

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: Chad Rushing and Cheri Rushing

College plans: Attend Belmont Univeristy in Nashville, Tennessee, to study pre-med.

David Wagner

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: Jeff and Leah Wagner

College plans: Attend Murray State Univeristy in Kentucky to study excercise science.

