Pinckneyville Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Megan Engelhardt
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Tom and Laurie Engelhardt
College plans: Attend Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, to study pre-law.
Paige Epplin
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Brad and Amy Epplin
College plans: Attend University of Mississippi in Oxford to study pharmaceutical science.
Kassity Lee
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Amanda Lee and Jesse Sturgill
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois Univeristy Carbondale to study business.
Tristyn Morgenstein
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Stuart and Amy Morgenstern
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois Univeristy Carbondale to study business.
Kenzie Rushing
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Chad Rushing and Cheri Rushing
College plans: Attend Belmont Univeristy in Nashville, Tennessee, to study pre-med.
David Wagner
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Jeff and Leah Wagner
College plans: Attend Murray State Univeristy in Kentucky to study excercise science.