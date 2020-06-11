Pinckneyville Community High School
Pinckneyville Community High School

Pinckneyville Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Aubrey Bruns

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: Ryan and Julie Bruns

College plans: Attend Murray State University to study middle school education with a specialization in mathematics and special education.

Olivia Buza

Hometown: Tamaroa

Parent: James and Angie Buza

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study mathematics Education.

Lauren Jackson

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: Mary and Jeremy Jackson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study biology/pre-med.

Mercedes Moll

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: William Moll and Christina Patterson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study mathematics teacher education.

Martina Skorch

Hometown: Scheller

Parents: Martin and Randie Skorch

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study radiologic technology.

Miranda Skorch

Hometown: Scheller

Parents: Martin and Randie Skorch

College plans: Attend Maryville University to study physical therapy.

