Pinckneyville Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Aubrey Bruns
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Ryan and Julie Bruns
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study middle school education with a specialization in mathematics and special education.
Olivia Buza
Hometown: Tamaroa
Parent: James and Angie Buza
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study mathematics Education.
Lauren Jackson
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Mary and Jeremy Jackson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study biology/pre-med.
Mercedes Moll
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: William Moll and Christina Patterson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study mathematics teacher education.
Martina Skorch
Hometown: Scheller
Parents: Martin and Randie Skorch
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study radiologic technology.
Miranda Skorch
Hometown: Scheller
Parents: Martin and Randie Skorch
College plans: Attend Maryville University to study physical therapy.
