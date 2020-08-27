Pirates earn doubleheader sweep over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Thursday night for a doubleheader sweep.
Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates' 4-3 win in the opener.
Ponce (1-1) was used as a reliever in his first two appearances this season and made his first major league start. He went 5 2/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits.
Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors. Prior to this year, Turley hadn't appeared in affiliated ball since 2017 due to elbow injuries.
St. Louis rookie Johan Ovideo (0-1) took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two runs.
Pittsburgh scored both runs in the third. Gonzalez and Frazier hit back-to-back singles, scoring J.T. Riddle and John Ryan Murphy.
The seven-inning first game went to extras tied at one, and Tucker scored automatic runner Jarrod Dyson with a single off John Gant (0-2) in the eighth. Pittsburgh added two more runs with two outs on an RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and an error by third baseman Brad Miller of a ball hit by catcher Jacob Stalling.
"It was great you know," Stalling said. "It feels like we haven't gotten any breaks lately.
Chad Kuhl delivered six innings of one-run ball for Pittsburgh, Chris Stratton (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Richard Rodriguez allowed two runs but got his second save by pitching the eighth.
"I feel really good every time out there," said Kuhl, who missed last season with Tommy John surgery. "I'm happy with where I'm at and excited to see where I go from here."
St. Louis scored on a sacrifice fly by Kolten Wong and single by Paul Goldschmidt that bounced off Rodriguez. But Rodriguez struck out the final two batters, both left-handers, to nail down the win.
It was the fifth extra-inning game this season for Pittsburgh and the first for St. Louis. This was the Pirates first victory in the new format, and dating to last season, they had lost 11 straight extra-inning games.
Yadier Molina led off the fifth with a home run against Kuhl for a 1-1 tie. It was Molina's 157th career home run, passing Matt Holiday for 11th on the Cardinals career list. He also passed Joe "Ducky" Medwick with his 924th career RBI for eighth in Cardinals history.
The Pirates took a 1-0 lead when Stallings hit a two-out single to score Tucker in the fourth inning for an unearned run off starter Kwang Hyun Kim, who pitched six innings. Stallings has hit safely in six of his last seven games.
"Today my overall command was not good," Kim said through a translator. "I should not have allowed that run. I wasn't really efficient today."
DODGERS 7, GIANTS 0: At San Francisco, Clayton Kershaw struck out four over six scoreless innings Thursday, leading Los Angeles past San Francisco a day after he spoke out in support of his Black teammates as the clubs decided not to play in protest of racial injustice.
"For guys to stand together and not play a major league baseball game is a big deal," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Thursday's first game of two seven-inning contests in a doubleheader.
AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer and Dodgers star Mookie Betts reached 1,000 hits in his 824th game with his sixth-inning single. The souvenir ball was quickly retrieved, authenticated and put in a protective box.
And Betts nearly didn't play again.
He initially planned to sit out Thursday after speaking to Roberts late Wednesday, then changed his stance.
Roberts said the Dodgers stayed together in deciding how to proceed Thursday.
"Regardless of the doubleheader he wasn't going to play, felt that he wanted to continue to stand firm on his position, which I absolutely respect and support" Roberts said. "But in talking to him this morning ... talking to the Players Alliance and Black players around the league, they just came to the consensus that they could use their platform more by playing today, playing both games. And also the fact that there's a lot of white teammates that stood beside them in not playing, acknowledging that and to continue to stay unified and play and to stay in lockstep with their teammates was very important."
Kershaw (4-1) won his third straight start and avenge a loss to the Giants on Aug. 8.
His delivery a night earlier was equally impressive.
"As a white player on this team is how do we show support? What's something tangible that we can do to help our black brothers on this team?" Kershaw said in support of Betts not playing Wednesday. "Once Mookie said that he wasn't going to play that really started our conversation as a team of what we could do to support that."
Austin Barnes doubled in two runs to highlight the Dodgers' four-run fourth, when they also got RBI singles from Joc Pederson and Corey Seager.
NL-best Los Angeles (23-9) snapped San Francisco's seven-game winning streak after the Giants' pulled off a 10-8 walkoff victory in the series opener Tuesday.
Giants starter Logan Webb (2-3) was done after 3 2/3 innings, tagged for five runs on four hits.
MARINERS 8, PADRES 3: Rookie José Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in the six-run first inning that carried the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory against the San Diego Padres and a split of Thursday's doubleheader.
The Mariners took two of three from the Padres, who got three home runs Thursday from red-hot Manny Machado.
In the first game, Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer to cap a seven-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning and give the Padres a 10-7 win. Machado had two homers among his three hits and drove in four runs.
They played the doubleheader after the Mariners voted unanimously not to play Wednesday night as a protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Mariners have the most Blacks in baseball, eight on the active roster and 11 on the 40-man roster.
The Mariners jumped all over Garrett Richards (1-2) in the first. Marmolejos, added as the “29th” player for the doubleheader, hit his grand slam with one out and Long connected with two outs to give Seattle a 6-0 lead and chase Richards. It was Marmolejos' third and Long's second.
Machado homered in the bottom of the first off Yusei Kikuchi (1-2), his 11th. The Padres continued to cut into the lead on Jurickson Profar's RBI single in the second and Trent Grisham's RBI single in the fifth. That scored Jorge Mateo, aboard on his first career hit, a ground-rule double.
San Diego loaded the bases with one out in the sixth but the rally fizzled when pinch-hitter Josh Naylor grounded out to first and Eric Hosmer was thrown out at home.
Seattle added two runs off David Bednar in the seventh.
In the first game, San Diego rallied from a 7-3 deficit to stun the Mariners.
Myers watched for a few seconds as his majestic shot sailed well over the left-field fence, tossed his bat and pointed to the Padres' dugout in one motion, and then began his trot. He tossed off his helmet as he approached home and leaped onto the plate and into as wild a celebration.
“That was a lot of fun," Myers said. “I made the last out the last inning and was able to do something there that inning right there. Just all around offensively that last inning was really cool. We never gave up. Down to our last out and we come around and do that. It was really cool all the way around with the win.”
After Craig Stammen allowed four runs in the top of the seventh, Seattle’s Taylor Williams (0-1) gave it right back in the bottom of the inning. He gave up a two-run, bases loaded single to Machado. Another run scored on a wild pitch and Eric Hosmer tied it with an RBI single.
Dan Altavilla came on and allowed rookie Jake Cronenworth’s single before Myers homered to left, his eighth.
“This is a ton of fun. We’ve got a great team,” Myers said. “We’ve got a lot of great players here and everybody’s doing something, everybody's contributing to help the team win.”
Pierce Johnson (3-1) got the win.
Austin Hedges started the winning rally when he was hit by a pitch, and Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. drew walks, “and then we just went barrel to barrel to barrel and you get it to Wil and you’re sitting there first and third and he laid off a pitch and then he got something he could handle,” manager Jayce Tingler said.
“It’s big for Wil but it’s just a group of collective men that are pulling for one another. When you have that spirit, it gets contagious and it’s something special. Their heart and their grit continue to go and it’s everybody picking up one another. You keep playing and magical things can happen.
"To see them get rewarded like that in the seventh inning is pretty meaningful.”
Seattle manager Scott Servais called it "about as a crazy a last inning that you’re going to see in a ballgame in quite some time. We weren't able to close it out. We did a lot of good things offensively in that seventh to put us in a great spot, shut the door. Obviously, (against) a good team on the road, we've got to nail it down at the end and we just weren’t able to execute and get it done.”
The Padres had tied the game 3-3 with impressive home runs by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Machado opening the sixth inning. Tatis hit his big league-leading 13th homer an estimated at 448 feet onto the roof of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner at Petco Park, making him just the second Padres player to homer to the top of the landmark.
Machado followed with a shot into the second deck in left field, his second of the game and ninth this season. Both were off Matt Magill.
Stammen allowed all five batters he faced to reach, including Sam Haggerty, Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager with RBI base hits. Seager’s hit chased Stammen, and Austin Nola hit a sacrifice fly off Johnson.
Ljay Newsome pitched four strong innings in his first big league start after Taijuan Walker was traded earlier in the day, and fellow rookie Marmolejos hit a two-run homer.
Newsome, 23, made the emergency start about three hours after the Mariners announced they sent Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Newsome, making his second big league appearance, retired the first seven Padres batters and 10 of 11 before Machado homered to left-center with one out in the fourth, his ninth. Newsome allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none.
The Mariners took a 3-0 lead off Dinelson Lamet in the fourth, including Marmolejos' two-run homer to left-center.
