Pirates earn doubleheader sweep over Cardinals

Myers watched for a few seconds as his majestic shot sailed well over the left-field fence, tossed his bat and pointed to the Padres' dugout in one motion, and then began his trot. He tossed off his helmet as he approached home and leaped onto the plate and into as wild a celebration.

“That was a lot of fun," Myers said. “I made the last out the last inning and was able to do something there that inning right there. Just all around offensively that last inning was really cool. We never gave up. Down to our last out and we come around and do that. It was really cool all the way around with the win.”

After Craig Stammen allowed four runs in the top of the seventh, Seattle’s Taylor Williams (0-1) gave it right back in the bottom of the inning. He gave up a two-run, bases loaded single to Machado. Another run scored on a wild pitch and Eric Hosmer tied it with an RBI single.

Dan Altavilla came on and allowed rookie Jake Cronenworth’s single before Myers homered to left, his eighth.

“This is a ton of fun. We’ve got a great team,” Myers said. “We’ve got a lot of great players here and everybody’s doing something, everybody's contributing to help the team win.”

Pierce Johnson (3-1) got the win.