Pirates rally past Twins to end 7-game losing streak

PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman's two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Minnesota Twins 6-5 victory on Thursday.
Newman ended Pittsburgh's seven-game losing streak when he took a pitch from Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) and laced it up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds.
Gregory Polanco hit a 446-foot, three-run home run for the Pirates that bounced into the Allegheny River. Phil Evans added an RBI groundout in the eighth that allowed Pittsburgh to pull within one and set the stage for the Pirates' third win of the season. Sam Howard (1-0) picked up the win after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run and Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also went deep for the Twins, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped. Minnesota missed a chance to put together the best start in franchise history, falling to 10-3, a start matched by the club five previous times, the last in 2001.
Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda surrendered Polanco's first home run in 14 months but little else over six innings of work. Maeda struck out four and walked three while retiring 15 of the final 16 batters he faced. He exited with a two-run lead before things slipped away late following an uncharacteristically sloppy performance by the Twins' bullpen.
The Pirates scratched across a run in the eighth when Jarrod Dyson singled leading off the inning, then stole second and third before coming home on a routine grounder by Evans.
ANGELES 6, MARINERS 1: At Seattle, Shohei Ohtani homered in his first plate appearance since being shut down as a pitcher, Dylan Bundy struck out 10 in the third complete game of his career and Los Angeles beat Seattle.
Ohtani drove a 1-0 pitch from Seattle starter Taijuan Walker to the opposite field just beyond the leap of left fielder Dee Gordon leading off the second inning. It was Ohtani’s third home run of the season, all coming against the Mariners. Ohtani homered twice last week at home against Seattle.
ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 4: At Oakland, Matt Olson homered to back Mike Fiers' first win of the season and Oakland beat Texas for their sixth straight victory and a series sweep.
Khris Davis added a two-run single, Mark Canha had an RBI single and Stephen Piscotty a sacrifice fly as the balanced, first-place A's kept rolling at the right time with the rival Houston Astros coming to town next.
ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 4: At Denver, Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-homer during a five-run seventh inning to lead Colorado over San Francisco.
Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies to spoil Tyler Anderson’s return to Coors Field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!