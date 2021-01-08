Pistons rally from 23 down, beat Suns in OT

DETROIT — Jerami Grant had 31 points, 10 rebounds and a crucial assist near the end of regulation, and Detroit beat Phoenix 110-105 in overtime after rallying from a 23-point deficit Friday night.
Detroit scored the first nine points of the extra session after barely leading at all during regulation. Grant had only two assists on the night, but one of them was to Mason Plumlee for a dunk that tied it at 93 with 9.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Then Devin Booker missed a jumper that could have won it for the Suns.
Booker scored 23 points for Phoenix, including a 3-pointer with 40.7 seconds left in overtime that brought the Suns within three. Grant answered with a 3-pointer in front of the Detroit bench to double the lead.
Phoenix entered the game with the best record in the Western Conference. Detroit came in with the worst mark in the NBA, but the Pistons have competed this season. They haven't lost a game by more than 15 points.
It looked like this might be an exception. Langston Galloway scored 17 points in the first half for the Suns against his former team, and Phoenix led 54-31 in the second quarter. Detroit fought back gamely, going on a 17-2 run to end the half and eventually tying it at 70 in the third quarter.
THUNDER 101, KNICKS 89: At New York, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Hamidou Diallo scored a season-high 23 points, and Oklahoma City overcame an ugly start to beat New York.
Al Horford added 15 points and was practically the only offense early for the Thunder, who got almost nothing to fall at the start but got better as the game went along and improved to 4-1 on the road.
RJ Barrett scored 19 points for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Julius Randle, scoreless in the first half, finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Oklahoma City came in scoring an NBA-low 102 points per game, the Knicks were 28th at 104.4, and even those paltry stats seemed way out of reach the way the game started.
The Thunder shot 20.8% in the first quarter — Horford had three of their five baskets — and trailed 24-15. But the Knicks managed just 18 in the second quarter and the game was tied at 42 at the half.
ROCKETS 132, MAGIC 90: At Houston, Christian Wood scored 22 points and tied a career high with 15 rebounds to lead Houston to a rout of the short-handed Orlando Magic.
Houston was up by 29 at halftime and had extended the lead to 81-43 after consecutive 3-pointers by John Wall and P.J. Tucker with about five minutes left in the third.
The Magic looked nothing like the team that opened the season 6-2. Aaron Gordon sat out with a left hamstring injury in the team’s first game since guard Markelle Fultz sustained a season-ending knee injury in a win over Cleveland on Wednesday night.
A 3-pointer by James Harden ended his night and left the Rockets ahead by 36 after three, and a 3 by Ben McLemore extended the lead to 103-63 with about nine minutes remaining.
Houston’s starters didn’t play in the fourth quarter and coach Stephen Silas cleared the bench with about five minutes left and his team up 117-78.
CELTICS 116, WIZARDS 107: At Boston, Jayson Tatum had 32 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Boston held off Bradley Beal and Washington for their fourth straight win.
Beal had 41 points and eight rebounds a game after tying the franchise record with 60 points against the 76ers.
Tatum hit 14 of 27 shots to power the short-handed Celtics, who were without Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams. The trio is sidelined in COVID-19 health and safety protocol for the next seven days.
Rui Hachimura had 17 points and Davis Bertans had 13 as the Wizards dropped to 2-7.