Plans being made for year-round use of state fairgrounds

But Pritzker, along with Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, made up for lost time Friday by attending several events at the fair.

Among them was a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the start of a new attraction at the fair that is still under development, the “Route 66 Experience” that will commemorate the nation’s first transcontinental highway, which stretched from Chicago to southern California.

The project is planned as a walking tour that will feature exhibits representing many of the towns and attractions in Illinois that travelers on the roadway would have seen, from Chicago to the Chain of Rocks Bridge just north of St. Louis. The project is expected to be completed by 2026, in time to mark the 100th anniversary of the highway.

“I think about Route 66. I think about how it was built to create opportunity,” Stratton said during the ceremony. “But that wasn't always available to everyone. I think about Black people like those in my family who traveled Route 66 but had to carry a Green Book with them because, due to Jim Crow, they could not stop where they wanted to eat, get a cool refreshing beverage, or to get some lodging or get gas for their cars.”