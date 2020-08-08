Plesac, Reyes, Luplow power Indians over White Sox 7-1

Cole, who had won his first three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract in the offseason, took a 5-0 lead into the fifth. With two outs and a runner on, Cole had a 1-2 count on Ji-Man Choi, who came back to hit an RBI double.

A'S 3, ASTROS 1: At Oakland, California, fresh off a game-finishing hit, Marcus Semien gave Oakland a fast start.

Semien homered in the first after hitting a walkoff single to end a 13-inning win 15 hours earlier, and the A's beat Houston for their eighth straight victory.

“A lot of our games have been close but we're playing good defense, timely hitting. The pitching's been very consistent, it's almost surprising when we give up runs," Semien said. "That's a good sign. I think we're playing good ball, regardless of the batting averages up there, whatever, we're doing what we have to do to win games."

TIGERS 11, PIRATES 5: At Pittsburgh, Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario all hit home runs in the first inning against Pittsburgh’s Derek Holland as Detroit drilled the Pirates