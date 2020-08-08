Plesac, Reyes, Luplow power Indians over White Sox 7-1

CHICAGO — Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and Cleveland snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a victory over Chicago on Saturday.
The Indians had been blanked for 13 innings before Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Luplow was 0 for 21 with a walk this season before homering.
Domingo Santana added a solo homer in the eighth.
Plesac (1-1) allowed five hits and struck out seven in lowering his ERA to 1.29 this year.
The Cleveland pitching staff has allowed four runs or fewer in all 16 games this season.
Yoan Moncada homered in the eighth for Chicago. He has reached in 19 straight games dating back to last Sept. 25.
The Indians were held hitless through the first three innings before erupting for in the fourth. With one out and one on, Francisco Lindor doubled off Drew Anderson (0-1).
A wild pitch and a passed ball each scored runs. Reyes followed with his homer. Two batters later, Jordan Luplow, who struck out against Anderson in the third, connected for 6-0 lead.
YANKEES 6, RAYS 4: At Saint Petersberg, Florida, Gerrit Cole came within one strike of earning his 20th straight regular-season win before getting pulled, and New York beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a seven-inning doubleheader.
Cole, who had won his first three starts since signing a $324 million, nine-year contract in the offseason, took a 5-0 lead into the fifth. With two outs and a runner on, Cole had a 1-2 count on Ji-Man Choi, who came back to hit an RBI double.
A'S 3, ASTROS 1: At Oakland, California, fresh off a game-finishing hit, Marcus Semien gave Oakland a fast start.
Semien homered in the first after hitting a walkoff single to end a 13-inning win 15 hours earlier, and the A's beat Houston for their eighth straight victory.
“A lot of our games have been close but we're playing good defense, timely hitting. The pitching's been very consistent, it's almost surprising when we give up runs," Semien said. "That's a good sign. I think we're playing good ball, regardless of the batting averages up there, whatever, we're doing what we have to do to win games."
TIGERS 11, PIRATES 5: At Pittsburgh, Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario all hit home runs in the first inning against Pittsburgh’s Derek Holland as Detroit drilled the Pirates
Detroit sent four of Holland's first 11 pitches over the fence at PNC Park to propel the Tigers to another big offensive outburst against reeling Pittsburgh. A night after a 17-13 win in 11 innings, Detroit came out swinging and sent the Pirates their ninth loss in their last 10 games.
Nine of the Tigers' 16 hits went for extra bases. Their first-inning deluge marked the first they'd gone deep four times in the same inning since they did it on June 1, 2013, against Baltimore.
