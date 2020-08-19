Point's OT winner lifts Lightning over Jackets in Game 5

"Once we went down by two goals ... everybody still had the confidence we could get it done," Shattenkirk said.

Tyler Johnson and Blake Coleman scored within a 61-second span to give the Lightning an early 2-0 lead that Columbus answered with goals by captain Nick Foligno, playoff newcomer Kevin Stenlund and Alexander Wennberg, who put the Blue Jackets ahead 3-2 with 15.8 seconds remaining in the second period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand's third goal of the series made it 4-2 early in the third. Tampa Bay rallied, with Shattenkirk beating Korpisalo from the top of the right circle and the Lightning pulling even when the puck glanced off Cirelli's left skate into the net with 1:38 remaining in regulation.

"They're just an opportunistic team," Foligno said.

BRUINS 2, HURRICANES 1: At Toronto, Boston looks as if they've moved past their shaky postseason start.

Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left in the second period, David Pastrnak returned with two assists and the Bruins beat Carolina to win the first-round playoff series in five games.