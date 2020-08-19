Point's OT winner lifts Lightning over Jackets in Game 5

TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games on Wednesday, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets on Brayden Point's goal 5:12 into overtime.
Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.
Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli scored in the final eight minutes of regulation to wipe out a 4-2 deficit. Earlier, Columbus scored four consecutive times to overcome an early two-goal deficit of its own.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 41 shots for Tampa Bay, which was swept from the first round by the Blue Jackets last season.
"We had 422 days to think about it, but who's counting," said Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who insisted heading into the series that redemption was not his team's mission because both clubs have changed since last season.
"We want to advance regardless of who we're playing," Cooper said. "It just turned out we got a second chance, and often times you don't get that."
Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves for Columbus. Point took a pass from Nikita Kucherov in the slot before backhanding the game-winner past the Blue Jackets goaltender.
"Once we went down by two goals ... everybody still had the confidence we could get it done," Shattenkirk said.
Tyler Johnson and Blake Coleman scored within a 61-second span to give the Lightning an early 2-0 lead that Columbus answered with goals by captain Nick Foligno, playoff newcomer Kevin Stenlund and Alexander Wennberg, who put the Blue Jackets ahead 3-2 with 15.8 seconds remaining in the second period.
Oliver Bjorkstrand's third goal of the series made it 4-2 early in the third. Tampa Bay rallied, with Shattenkirk beating Korpisalo from the top of the right circle and the Lightning pulling even when the puck glanced off Cirelli's left skate into the net with 1:38 remaining in regulation.
"They're just an opportunistic team," Foligno said.
BRUINS 2, HURRICANES 1: At Toronto, Boston looks as if they've moved past their shaky postseason start.
Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left in the second period, David Pastrnak returned with two assists and the Bruins beat Carolina to win the first-round playoff series in five games.
David Krejci also scored one of two power-play goals in the second period for the Bruins, who trailed 1-0 entering the final 5 minutes before the second intermission. It marked their second comeback in three days, the first when they rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a dominating third-period performance to win Monday's Game 4.
“You’ve got to find ways to win, I guess that's probably the best way to put it," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We found ways to win, probably different ways each game: different people in the lineup, different goaltenders playing. So that was the best part of this first round. I think our lineup now will get a little more solidified as we go.”
AVALANCHE 7, COYOTES 1: At Edmonton, Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Nazem Kadri also scored twice and Colorado routed Arizona to close out the first-round playoff series in five games.
Colorado, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, took control of the series with a Game 4 blowout and skated into the next round with three first-period goals in Game 5.
Kadri scored two goals for the second straight game, both in the first period, and finished with five in the series. Samuel Girard also had a goal in the first and MacKinnon scored twice in 58 seconds of the second to put Colorado up 5-0.
J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist, Nikita Zadorov also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots to clinch the series 4-1.
