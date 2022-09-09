Tags
DU QUOIN — A community that bleeds both red and black - a community that loves its football moreso than life itself it seems - paid tribute to…
Consequences are few as reports of heinous abuse continue to pile up at Choate.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Too much Lindsey Scott and too many mistakes.
Despite its third straight year of increasing freshmen enrollment, SIU's overall enrollment continues its downward slide.
A Union County business will be featured on TV's “Dirty Jobs,” after popular television host spent a day processing deer urine for use by deer hunters.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker resisted, but did not rule out, a call to close Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in southern Illinois after reporters found widespread problems.
Beer lovers nationwide are getting a taste of Southern Illinois thanks to a collaboration between Lazy Dog Restaurants and SIU's fermentation science program.
Late Saturday night, minutes after SIU finished a 64-29 loss in San Antonio against Incarnate Word, Salukis coach Nick Hill said the defeat wa…
Nearly 3,000 Ameren Illinois customers in parts of Marion were without power for portions of Tuesday.
The Carterville Lions survived a huge scare Friday, coming from behind to defeat the Herrin Tigers, 15-11, in a penalty-ridden nonconference contest.
