Porter, Jokic lead Nuggets past Thunder in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double to help the Denver Nuggets top the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 in overtime on Monday.
Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help Denver strengthen its hold on third place in the Western Conference standings.
Porter, who averages just 7.5 points, had the big performance in only his third start of the season. His previous career high was 25 points. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.
It was a key win for the Nuggets, who were missing three starters. Jamal Murray sat out with left hamstring tightness, forward Will Barton sat out with left knee soreness and guard Gary Harris sat out with a strained right hip.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, Chris Paul had 23 and Danilo Gallinari added 20 for the Thunder, who also were short-handed. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City's No. 3 scorer for the season, left the bubble to join his wife for the birth of their second child.
The game was close throughout. Denver's Monte Morris was fouled with 6 seconds remaining, and he made both free throws to give the Nuggets a 109-108 lead. Paul missed the first and made the second of two free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining to tie the game at 109. Denver's Troy Daniels missed a floater from near the free throw line at the buzzer, and the game went to overtime.
Denver held Oklahoma City to one field goal in the extra period.
RAPTORS 107, HEAT 103: At Lake Buena Vista, Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points and made seven 3-pointers, and defending NBA champion Toronto added to their strong restart with a victory over Miami.
VanVleet finished 7 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc and was a perfect 13 of 13 from the foul line, besting his 34-point total against the Pelicans last December.
Pascal Siakam added 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who are 2-0 since play resumed last week. Toronto resumed its season by beating the Lakers and remains in second place in the Eastern Conference.
PACERS 111, WIZARDS 100: At Lake Buena Vista, T.J. Warren kept up his red-hot restart with 34 more points, helping Indiana pull away from Washington for a victory.
Two nights after scoring a career-best 53 points in the Pacers' first game at Disney, Warren had 16 points in the third quarter to spark a 22-2 run after Washington had fought back into the game.
Warren shot 14 for 26 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who improved to 2-0 since resuming the season. They played without star guard Victor Oladipo, who rested on the first night of back-to-back games.
PELICANS 109, GRIZZLIES 99: At Lake Buena Vista, Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and New Orleans got a much-needed victory over Memphis despite another Zion Williamson shoe incident.
Williamson had 23 points, seven rebounds and tied a career high with five assists in his most extensive playing time since returning to the NBA bubble.
Williamson drove the lane in the third quarter and landed awkwardly, losing his left shoe. However, the big man quickly put the shoe back on and remained in the game. It brought back memories of when the then-Duke freshman sensation injured his knee in February 2019 when his foot ripped through the side of his shoe as he attempted to plant his foot.
