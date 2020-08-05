Porter posts 2nd straight 30-point game, Nuggets beat Spurs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA — Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points and 15 rebounds, and Denver rallied in the fourth quarter to beat San Antonio on Wednesday.

Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists. Jerami Grant finished with 22 points.

Two days after posting a career-high 37 points in Denver's win over Oklahoma City, Porter stayed hot, scoring 10 of the Nuggets' first 16 points against San Antonio. He credited Jokic's style of play for his success.

"If you know me, the Nuggets drafted me as a scorer," Porter said. "They knew that was one of my big strengths. Playing with a superstar who would rather pass the ball than shoot the ball obviously is going to work out for both of us."

Jokic said having Porter being so active is also helping to open up the floor for everyone.

"You know he's going to make the shot. He's going to be there. He's going to rebound. He's a big target for me," Jokic said. "Just to know you have a really good player, a talented player, they cannot help with him. It's helping me in that kind of way."

THUNDER 105, LAKERS 86: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Chris Paul had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Oklahoma City's victory over poor-shooting Los Angeles.