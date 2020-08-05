Porter posts 2nd straight 30-point game, Nuggets beat Spurs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA — Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points and 15 rebounds, and Denver rallied in the fourth quarter to beat San Antonio on Wednesday.
Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists. Jerami Grant finished with 22 points.
Two days after posting a career-high 37 points in Denver's win over Oklahoma City, Porter stayed hot, scoring 10 of the Nuggets' first 16 points against San Antonio. He credited Jokic's style of play for his success.
"If you know me, the Nuggets drafted me as a scorer," Porter said. "They knew that was one of my big strengths. Playing with a superstar who would rather pass the ball than shoot the ball obviously is going to work out for both of us."
Jokic said having Porter being so active is also helping to open up the floor for everyone.
"You know he's going to make the shot. He's going to be there. He's going to rebound. He's a big target for me," Jokic said. "Just to know you have a really good player, a talented player, they cannot help with him. It's helping me in that kind of way."
THUNDER 105, LAKERS 86: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Chris Paul had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Oklahoma City's victory over poor-shooting Los Angeles.
Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points and Steven Adams had 18 for the Thunder (42-25), who never trailed in their first win over the Lakers in four meetings this season. Oklahoma City pulled even with Houston for the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture with five games left.
LeBron James had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers (51-16), who had another possibly concerning offensive performance while dropping to 2-2 in the bubble. Los Angeles, which has already clinched the top seed in the West and the Pacific Division title, never held a lead for the first time all season.
76ERS 107, WIZARDS 98: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Philadelphia showed they could hold it together — at least for a little while — without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Simmons left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury, and Embiid battled through late foul trouble to finish with 30 points and 11 rebounds as the 76ers held on to beat Washington.
There was no immediate word from the 76ers on the extent of Simmons’ injury, which occurred when he landed awkwardly after grabbing an offensive rebound. At the next break in the action he walked gingerly to the locker room and did not return.
JAZZ 124, GRIZZLIES 115: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Joe Ingles scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Utah kept Memphis winless in the NBA bubble.
Mike Conley had 23 points and seven assists against his former team for the Jazz (43-25), who improved to 2-2 in the seeding round and nudged ahead of Houston (42-25) for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings.
“We just moved that ball, and when we rotate it from corner to corner, I know it’s hard to defend,” Conley said. “When we get into that kind of rhythm and mode, it’s pretty tough.”
