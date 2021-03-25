Poshard Foundation helps provide after-school program at Camp Ondessonk

TUNNEL HILL — For Jo Poshard, a trip to New Simpson Hill School was more than a chance to help children.

It was also a walk down memory lane.

The Poshard Foundation presented the school district with a $10,180 check to support students enrolled in a new after-school program at Camp Ondessonk, a partnership between the camp, school district and Arrowleaf.

“This was a really big treat for me,” Jo Poshard said.

Jo Poshard started teaching first grade at New Simpson Hill School in 1977. She had worked as a substitute teacher in the district the year before and received a call from the chairman of the school board to offer her the job.

She remained with the district until she was offered a job teaching in Carterville in 1984.

“I cried when I had to leave them,” Jo Poshard said. “At the time, the school was a K-3 center with one room of each grade. You had very close relationships.”

She visited the old part of the school building and said she was able to identify her classroom.