Poshard Foundation helps provide after-school program at Camp Ondessonk

TUNNEL HILL — For Jo Poshard, a trip to New Simpson Hill School was more than a chance to help children.
It was also a walk down memory lane.
The Poshard Foundation presented the school district with a $10,180 check to support students enrolled in a new after-school program at Camp Ondessonk, a partnership between the camp, school district and Arrowleaf.
“This was a really big treat for me,” Jo Poshard said.
Jo Poshard started teaching first grade at New Simpson Hill School in 1977. She had worked as a substitute teacher in the district the year before and received a call from the chairman of the school board to offer her the job.
She remained with the district until she was offered a job teaching in Carterville in 1984.
“I cried when I had to leave them,” Jo Poshard said. “At the time, the school was a K-3 center with one room of each grade. You had very close relationships.”
She visited the old part of the school building and said she was able to identify her classroom.
Principal Candace Armstrong said Camp Ondessonk reached out to the district about starting an after-school program for children, so Armstrong began to look for funding. She called Arrowleaf hoping they would have some ideas about grants or other funding available for the program.
Sherrie Crabb, CEO for Arrowleaf, turned around and contacted the Poshard Foundation.
The four organizations partnered to create an after-school program for children who have faced traumatic experiences. The program will provide support and opportunities for growth and building resilience for children facing these challenges.
Crabb said when they began looking at the district, they found a large number of children who had experienced traumatic events in their past or current lives.
“Even one caring adult can make the difference in what path a student travels,” Crabb said.
Crabb, whose children attend New Simpson Hill School, said this is shining example of the love the adults in the district have for their students.
“The teachers and administrators know their students and they are not afraid to reach out and find resources for them,” Crabb said.
“After a year of COVID, it’s created additional stress,” Jo Poshard said.
“We’re glad we were able to help. I think this is something we could do in other schools with the right partners,” Glenn Poshard said.
The program began last week, and Armstrong said the students are loving it. They have 45 students enrolled from first-through-eighth grades, and the Poshard Foundation will provide funding for more than 30 of those students.
Students are receiving extra tutoring, a snack and outdoor recreation such as hiking, archery, ziplining, climbing the rock wall and visits with the goats and horses.
“They came in this morning and (said) they saw a waterfall yesterday,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said the program allows for easy socially distanced activities while allowing students extra time together.
Many of the students had never been to Camp Ondessonk.cNow, they want to attend the summer camp there.
“We are so blessed to be able to provide this opportunity for these students,” Armstrong said.
