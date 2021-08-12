Positively Speaking | Toby Moore: Why are you the way you are?

Good actors are living proof that changing your thoughts will change your feelings.

A good question to ask yourself is, “Where have my thoughts led me?” Thoughts are like the steering wheel of a car, they are steering your destiny. Have your thoughts led you to feel emotions that keep you from the life you really want?

We’ve been taught from an early age that drug and alcohol addictions will ruin your life; is it possible to be addicted to negative emotions?

It is possible to change; at any age.

Sometimes it helps to think about what you have rather than what you don’t have. The glass half full approach!

Instead of allowing your thoughts to make you feel bad, you can use your thoughts to make you feel good.

Joe Dispenza says “The process of change requires unlearning. It requires breaking the habit of the old self and reinventing a new self.”

When you change the way you think, you become a new person. Jesus called this process “Repentance.”

If you want to change the way you feel, an excellent place to start is by changing the thoughts that you think.

Toby Moore is a columnist, the star of Emmy - Nominated A Separate Peace, and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He may be reached at positivelyspeaking1@yahoo.com.

