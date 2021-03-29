Positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to trend upward

All of the hospitalization metrics had been decreasing steadily for at least 15 weeks before beginning the uptrend over the previous two weeks.

Meanwhile, 68.9 percent of seniors have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but even if that number reaches 70 percent, a “bridge” phase to expanded capacity limits at restaurants, other businesses and social gatherings is on hold until the hospitalization metrics and number of new cases reported stop climbing.

Last week, the state authorized counties to expand vaccine eligibility to all Illinoisans age 16 and over ahead of the April 12 date on which the expansion is scheduled to go live statewide. Gov. JB Pritzker said allowing county-level expansions was an effort to get more people vaccinated in counties with low demand for those in the categories currently eligible for the vaccine.

Vaccination appointment and location information can be found at coronavirus.illinois.gov or by calling 833-621-1284.

The state also activated mobile vaccination teams in an effort to slow disease spread in problem areas. The mobile teams provide single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are active in Carroll, Ogle, Boone, Lee and Whiteside counties, with appointments coordinated by local health departments.