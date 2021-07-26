Prep Baseball Player of the Year | Harrisburg's Javie Beal

CORRECTION: In Friday's edition of The Southern, an article incorrectly stated the 2019 recipient of The Southern Illinoisan's Baseball Player of the Year under the previous winners list. The correct recipient's name for 2019 was Harrisburg High School's Isaac Crabb, who graduated from HHS in 2020. The Southern regrets the error.
Braden Fogal
Prep sports writer
