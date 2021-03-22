Prep Calendar

Prep Volleyball
Centralia at Carbondale
Marion at Salem
Murphysboro at Massac County
Herrin at Benton
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
On Wednesday, Illinois State Police named Alexander McWilliam, 36, of Harrisburg, as a suspect in the murder.
Police are trying to track down a man wanted in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead Sunday in a field in rural Gallatin County.
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
The woman found dead Sunday has been identified as 19-year-old Mishealia Meredith, of Harrisburg, according to Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox.
In about six weeks time, federal authorities have arrested five local men for each allegedly attempting to solicit a child for sex.
The family of a 23-year-old Waterloo man who was fatally struck by a train while working on a farm near Fults in 2019 has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against his employers and the railroad.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
A new, two-hour program explores the 2014 death of Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese.
CARBONDALE — With certain Southern Illinois counties suffering from some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, Gov. J.B. Pritz…
Think Al Capone meets red velvet and leopard print — lush but comfortable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.