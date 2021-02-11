Prep Calendar
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Crystal Lukens announced that Rise Above It Café & Bakery in Carterville would close at the end of February. As that closing date draws near, it is hard for the passionate entrepreneur to talk about closing.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Residents are divided on a recent proposal to add a police resource center at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in northeast Carbondale.
- Updated
Robbie Stokes remembers the ghosts of Hangar 9 and Shyrock. On Shyrock: I get an eerie a feeling when I'm alone in that venue. I often feel it, 103-year-old building that it is, and because I literally grew up on our gorgeous campus in Carbondale.
- Updated
“Women need to recognize they are just as at-risk for heart disease as men." On National Wear Red Day, a day to highlight the Go Red for Women Movement, Linda Walker of Benton is a good example of why the movement started.
Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the "Star Wars" series, deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend.
Dr. Juh Wah Chen
- Updated
A Louisiana woman who’s gone viral on TikTok and Instagram is considering a lawsuit after using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive in place of hair spray.
An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff.
- Updated
Murphysboro's Old Depot has new owners who say they are dedicated to making the historical building a focal point of the city.