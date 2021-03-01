Prep calendar
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nathaniel Wilson is set to replace retiring Herrin superintendent Terry Ryker this summer.
- Updated
Two Carmi residents have been identified as the victims of Tuesday's fatal train-truck collision in Pulaski County.
- Updated
In a stunning beatdown of the Missouri Valley Football Conference kingpin, SIU dominated No. 1 North Dakota State on both lines of scrimmage for four quarters in a rout that emphatically ended the Bison’s 39-game winning streak.
Northwest Indiana nurse raped car-crash victim who pleaded for pain meds, cops allege; suspect at large
Police were searching Thursday for a Northwest Indiana traveling nurse wanted on charges alleging he forced a car-crash victim to have sex with him in exchange for pain medication that the victim had been begging for.
- Updated
The Southeastern Illinois College Board of Trustees voted at its regular meeting last week to eliminate several degrees, inactivate the art program and lay off three staff members.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
Fifteen months after receiving official designation as a Level II trauma center, emergency department staff at SIH Memorial Hospital are celebrating the hospital's first year of service as Southern Illinois' only trauma center.
- Updated
Two people are dead after a truck was struck by a train Tuesday near Ullin.
- Updated
Illinois is facing a statewide teacher shortage and school districts in the rural parts of the state have reported the most severe issues as a result, according to a new survey.
- Updated
Edward Guerra Kodatt, who was appointed Sunday to replace Former Speaker Michael Madigan, resigned abruptly Wednesday after Madigan and Chicago Ald. Marty Quinn issued a statement Tuesday night urging Kodatt to step down in light of unspecified “alleged questionable conduct.”