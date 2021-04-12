Prep Calendar
SESSER — A civil suit filed by former Sesser mayor Ned Mitchell against two city police officers and the city itself has been stayed by a federal judge.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
COLP — Voters in the village of Colp made history Tuesday night when they selected a Black female as their next village president.
As the NCAA transfer portal keeps expanding, Illinois coach Brad Underwood is having to shift his philosophy on how to build a roster
Before Monday night, Illinois coach Brad Underwood hadn’t watched a game in the men’s NCAA Tournament since the top-seeded Illini were eliminated in the second round by No. 8 seed Loyola.
Two incumbents retained their seats on Carbondale’s city council — and ceded one seat to the throng of newcomers.
With all but a handful of precincts in Franklin, Jackson, Perry and Williamson counties reporting, newcomer Brent Clark, of Pittsburg, will join incumbents Jake Rendleman of Carterville and Glenn Poshard of Murphysboro on John A. Logan Board of Trustees.
When Liz Yates describes her family’s business, she makes it sound rather simple.
Makanda Township voters appeared to have handily chosen Democratic candidates for township office in all contested races in the consolidated election on Tuesday, with two of four precincts reporting.
Jackson County
Voter turnout in Tuesday night's consolidated election ranged from as little as 5% in Perry County — and as high as 18% in Franklin County, according to unofficial voting totals.