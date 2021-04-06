Prep Calendar
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As many Southern Illinoisans find COVID-19 stimulus money posted in their bank accounts, the money is filtering its way into several parts of the local economy.
- Updated
SESSER — A civil suit filed by former Sesser mayor Ned Mitchell against two city police officers and the city itself has been stayed by a federal judge.
- Updated
Susan Mays, of Du Quoin, noticed some subtle changes in her regular bathroom habits in spring 2019, so she called her primary care physician. She saw Kathy Laird, nurse practitioner, who expressed concern and started running tests.
- Updated
There will never be enough words to describe Noah Franklin’s impact on Cobden basketball.
- Updated
Alexander McWilliams, 36, was given $1 million cash bond after being called to the bench of Judge Walden Morris' court room, where the backs of red T-shirts worn by Meredith's loved ones read the phase “Fly high beautiful girl."
- Updated
Johnston City quarterback and safety Austin Brown is up to 17 FBS offers and counting before the halfway point of his junior season.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
It’s almost moving day.
A Carbondale woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for residential burglary, according to a news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Shawnee Community College fired its softball coaching staff after an investigation into their behavior with their student-athlete…