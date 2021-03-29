Prep calendar

Related to this story
A Carbondale woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for residential burglary, according to a news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez.
Elite Casino Resorts has announced changes to its plan to construct a Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort.
Carbondale Police are seeking information about a shooting Tuesday on East Main Street.
Southern Illinois University Admissions Director John Frost announced his departure from the university Tuesday, marking the beginning of the search for an interim director.
When police arrived, Alexander McWilliams, 36, of Harrisburg, allegedly barricaded himself in a room Tuesday at the Hometown Inn, 551 U.S. 60 in Morganfield, Kentucky.
Stacey Jones, who loves to repurpose old items and use them in her home, said she learned the fine art of “junking” by going with her mother and aunt.
A coroner confirmed Tuesday that the skeletal remains found in rural Pana on Saturday are those of missing 25-year-old Carterville man Daniel Crosby.
Carbondale Main Street has received grant funding to cover the installation of new, permanent seating downtown.
New COVID-19 surge can be avoided through masking, social distancing, Southern Illinois University doctor says
Fatigue among the public when it comes to mask-wearing and social distancing, along with the uncertain effect of COVID-19 variants, may be fueling the rise in cases even as vaccinations ramp up locally and statewide, according to Dr. Vidya Sundareshan, an infectious-diseases specialist at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.
Carterville’s Alecia Doyle is The Southern Illinoisan’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year.