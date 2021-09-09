Prep Capsules

Mascoutah at Centralia

Another impressive win last weekend belonged to the Orphans, who made the long bus ride to St. Louis and blanked Gateway Tech 33-0 to improve to 2-0. The Indians are also 2-0, outscoring Columbia and Mount Vernon by a combined 89-26. This could be what some call a #618thrilla.

Massac County at Anna-Jonesboro

The Patriots’ 58-14 rout of Ballard Memorial (KY) gives them a 2-0 start and real momentum as they head to a measuring stick game at the Pit. The Wildcats hung with Murphysboro for nearly three quarters last week before big plays beat them 27-7.

Salem at Harrisburg

The Bulldogs might not have played the best teams so far, but 34-6 and 25-0 home wins over Cerro Gordo and CZR have demonstrated their ability to control the scrimmage line. The Wildcats, who are 1-1 after last week’s win over Alton Marquette, will give them a better sense of where they are as a team.

Sparta at West Frankfort