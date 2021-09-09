Prep Capsules
Week 3
Black Diamond Conference
Flora at Eldorado
The Wolves are off to a 2-0 start that includes a COVID-19 forfeit win last week at Edwards County and a 25-6 victory in Week 1 at CZR. For the Eagles, there’s nowhere to go but up after being outscored 107-8 in blowout losses against Fairfield and Johnston City.
Hamilton County at Edwards County
After a tough 16-14 loss at Carmi-White County two weeks ago, the Foxes hit the pause button last week, taking a forfeit loss to CZR. This will be the first time the Lions have played this year as they were forced to accept forfeit defeats after a COVID-19 outbreak quashed games with Johnston City and Flora.
Sesser-Valier at Carmi-White County
The Red Devils put a real scare into Fairfield last week before losing 34-20, dropping them to 1-1; they got a forfeit win over Vienna-Goreville in Week 1. The Bulldogs are a surprising 2-0 after edging Hamilton County and routing West Frankfort 46-13 last week on the road.
Non-Conference
Mater Dei at Althoff
The Crusaders ran headlong into one of the state’s best 2A programs last week in Decatur St. Teresa and absorbed a 55-0 loss, falling to 1-1. The Knights are off to a 2-0 start, including last week’s 21-7 decision in their yearly rivalry matchup with Breese Central.
Freeburg at Chester
The Midgets’ 26-21 victory last week over visiting Nashville suggests they could be a factor in the playoffs. The Yellow Jackets had one of last weekend’s most impressive wins, making a three-hour plus trip to Oakland and routing Tri-County Coop 49-0 to square their record at 1-1.
Herrin at Du Quoin
After 40-7 and 46-6 losses to Marion and Carterville in their first two games, the Tigers are aiming for improvement. Meanwhile, the Indians are glad to be back on the field after having to forfeit last week’s game to Harrisburg because of COVID-19 protocol. They dumped Chester 18-7 in Week 1.
Highland at Marion
Don’t look now, but Kerry Martin has another explosive offense at Marion. The Wildcats clocked Jerseyville 64-29 last week and already have 105 points in two games. The Bulldogs are 0-2, although 30-20 and 41-33 losses to Washington and Edwardsville don’t scream “bad team” by any means.
Mascoutah at Centralia
Another impressive win last weekend belonged to the Orphans, who made the long bus ride to St. Louis and blanked Gateway Tech 33-0 to improve to 2-0. The Indians are also 2-0, outscoring Columbia and Mount Vernon by a combined 89-26. This could be what some call a #618thrilla.
Massac County at Anna-Jonesboro
The Patriots’ 58-14 rout of Ballard Memorial (KY) gives them a 2-0 start and real momentum as they head to a measuring stick game at the Pit. The Wildcats hung with Murphysboro for nearly three quarters last week before big plays beat them 27-7.
Salem at Harrisburg
The Bulldogs might not have played the best teams so far, but 34-6 and 25-0 home wins over Cerro Gordo and CZR have demonstrated their ability to control the scrimmage line. The Wildcats, who are 1-1 after last week’s win over Alton Marquette, will give them a better sense of where they are as a team.
Sparta at West Frankfort
Both teams could use a win in the worst way after absorbing blowout losses in the first two weeks. The Bulldogs have been outscored by 117-6 and the Redbirds have been outpointed 87-20. Someone will feel a little better about themselves tonight around 9:30.
Trenton Wesclin at Nashville
The Hornets’ loss at Freeburg might have dropped them out of the 3A Top 10, but they can learn from it and still contend for a conference title. They should bounce back against a Warriors’ squad that is 0-2 and has been outscored 83-27.
Triad at Mount Vernon
Much like Cahokia, the Rams haven’t exactly dodged the tough teams in their non-conference schedule. They at least get to play at home for the first time this week against the Knights, who are 1-1 after last week’s tough 10-7 defeat at Collinsville.
Cahokia at Johnson Central (KY), Saturday
It gets no easier for the Comanches, who battled 8A power Homewood-Flossmoor Saturday but fell 21-6 to drop to 0-2. They face a program that won a Kentucky state title in 2019 but is without long-time coach Jim Matney, currently battling COVID-19.
Pinckneyville at Benton, Saturday
After absorbing forfeit losses the first two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, the Panthers finally get to play. But they have to face a Rangers team that has outscored its first two opponents 84-6, ringing up 61 last week in a shutout at Sparta.