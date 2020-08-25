Prep Cross Country | A-J's Denny beats field, hot conditions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PINCKNEYVILLE — For Anna-Jonesboro cross country coach Matt Denny, Tuesday’s season-opening meet at Lake Sallateeska almost felt like a socially-distanced family reunion of sorts.

“It’s just great to get back out here,” he said. “The kids have just been dying to do something. You know they missed the spring sports season, so to get back to normalcy was nice. They’ve gotten out here and trained, and no one has complained.”

Denny had another reason to be happy with the day’s results. His daughter, Brodie, sailed to an 80-second win in the girls individual race with a time of 21:43 that was slowed by brutally hot conditions.

While Benton cruised to the team title, placing runners in second, third, fourth and sixth for a 28-48 win over Pinckneyville, it was Brodie Denny who best coped with a heat index around 100 degrees.

“It’s hard; it’s not easy,” Denny said of the conditions. “It’s not easy to breathe, but you have to tell yourself to keep going, that you’re good and you have to push through it. You have to get out and run where you feel comfortable.”