Prep Cross Country | A-J's Denny beats field, hot conditions

PINCKNEYVILLE — For Anna-Jonesboro cross country coach Matt Denny, Tuesday’s season-opening meet at Lake Sallateeska almost felt like a socially-distanced family reunion of sorts.
“It’s just great to get back out here,” he said. “The kids have just been dying to do something. You know they missed the spring sports season, so to get back to normalcy was nice. They’ve gotten out here and trained, and no one has complained.”
Denny had another reason to be happy with the day’s results. His daughter, Brodie, sailed to an 80-second win in the girls individual race with a time of 21:43 that was slowed by brutally hot conditions.
While Benton cruised to the team title, placing runners in second, third, fourth and sixth for a 28-48 win over Pinckneyville, it was Brodie Denny who best coped with a heat index around 100 degrees.
“It’s hard; it’s not easy,” Denny said of the conditions. “It’s not easy to breathe, but you have to tell yourself to keep going, that you’re good and you have to push through it. You have to get out and run where you feel comfortable.”
Comfort was in short supply on a course with just enough changes in elevation to exact further energy from legs already wobbling due to heat. The finish line/chute might as well have been called Agony Alley as runners of both genders moaned and shuffled out of there after finishing their race.
Denny was one of the few who looked like they could have gone on and maybe rattled off another race shortly after beating the field.
“Brodie has done a lot of training on her own this summer,” Matt Denny said. “She’s made a commitment to run. She’s been ready for this for a while. Last year, we did volleyball and cross country at the same time, but she committed to this full-time before COVID-19. And it showed today.”
On the boys side, Benton freshman Gavin Genesio did nothing to tamp down some very high expectations. Running his first varsity meet, all he did was post a time of 17:23 to beat teammate Reece Johnson by 20 seconds.
Johnson and Rangers coach Brent McLain each took turns raving about Genesio’s ability last week in separate interviews. Watching Genesio lope up a slight incline near the finish line made it easy to understand why last year’s Class 1A Benton Sectional champion and his coach were spouting superlatives.
“It’s a shame that the eighth grade season got canceled,” McLain said. “We did a time trial this spring and he broke the Illinois state record in the 1,600. So we knew we had a very talented young man out there today.
“Very mature for his age, not afraid to push the pace … he just wants to get better. And he’s got a guy in Reece Johnson who’s mentoring him. There’s going to come a time when Reece flexes his muscles and shows how good he is.”
Benton placed three runners in the top four, which was enough to hold off Pinckneyville 33-44. The Panthers also collected three top 10 finishes, with freshman Isaac Teel leading the charge by earning third.
The next big challenge for SIRR squads will be next Wednesday’s conference meets. Ohio schools will get together at Murphysboro and Mississippi squads are scheduled to run at Du Quoin.
“We’ve got to look at that like it’s the No. 1 meet of the year,” McLain said. “If something happens and we don’t get to finish the season, that will determine the conference champ by the by-laws. We’re taking it very seriously.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!