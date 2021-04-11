Prep Football | Benton's Glover sets school touchdown record in victory over Murphysboro

BENTON — The Benton Rangers clinched at least a share of the SIRR Ohio Division with a 40-18 victory over the Murphysboro Red Devils at Tabor Field on Saturday.
Friday’s overcast weather only delayed Benton quarterback Keegan Glover from leading the Rangers to a 4-0 record with five touchdowns and 334 yards of total offense. While three of Glover’s scores came on the ground, the junior threw for a pair of second and fourth quarter touchdowns that made him BCHS’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 37.
Glover’s 15-yard touchdown pass to senior Peyton Bayless to begin the second quarter tied the school record of 36 and gave the Rangers a 19-6 lead after Murphysboro’s offense did what no other opposing school could against Benton through three weeks... score.
Benton entered Saturday averaging 46 points on offense and outscoring its opponents 137-0 before Murphysboro’s Devon Clemons broke free for a 44-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter after absorbing a big hit from a Ranger defender. The sophomore Clemons scored a second time in the third quarter to bring the Red Devils within one point after a Payton Austin missed kick put the score at 19-18 with 2:46 remaining.
That’s when Glover and the offense turned it on.
Benton’s next possession saw Glover connect on pass attempts of nine, 33 and 36 yards that the junior created by extending plays with his legs and athleticism. Glover’s 33-yard strike to junior Chase Thomas set the Rangers offense up at the one-yard line where Glover called his own number and scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Glover then found junior Reid Baumgarte for the 2-point conversion to move ahead 27-18 before entering the fourth quarter.
After Murphysboro went three-and-out, Glover and the offense took over at its own 41-yard line and on the first play, Glover delivered a beautiful 42-yard downfield strike to his senior receiver Ayden Newcomb for their first hookup of the game. Newcomb used his 3-inch height advantage to reel in the pass over 5-8 cornerback Calvon Clemons before Glover sprinted in a 12-yard rushing touchdown two plays later at the 10:44 mark of the fourth quarter to move ahead 33-18 on freshman kicker Eli Hanson’s converted extra point.
The game was finally in Benton’s hands, like it had been all season, but Glover still had one more touchdown pass in him.
Benton’s defensive front was able to put pressure on Murphysboro in the second half behind 6-4 junior Patrick Stanley’s two sacks, and a number of tackles for losses by seniors Gabe Craig, Logan Williams and junior Jaden Ford.
Williams, a 260-pound defensive lineman, put a stamp on Murphysboro’s offense halfway through the fourth quarter when he crashed into running back Gavin Kuba for a 3-yard loss. That gave the Ranger’s offense the ball back and Glover a chance to find senior Chase McCormick for a 15-yard passing score, touchdown No. 37 of his career — a new school record that only has time to grow.
“I actually didn’t know it tonight,” Glover said of his new record. “The end of the year, yes, but I kind of forgot about it going throughout the year and someone said it on the sideline. I was like, alright that’s pretty cool.
“I couldn’t do it without the line, obviously. It sounds cliche because every quarterback says it, but it’s true. You couldn’t do it without the line and we had good catches all night.”
Murphysboro’s scoring opportunities in the first half were aided by seven Benton penalties that resulted in 45 yards. The Rangers made their halftime adjustments and didn’t commit a single penalty in the second half.
“We made a few adjustments at halftime and just talked about doing the simple things right,” said Rangers coach Justin Groves. “On the offensive side of the ball, when we’re clicking a little bit our defense feeds off that. Jaden Ford flew around and made a bunch of big plays for us on defense as a first-year starter that has matured and learned his position really well.
“That second half, we started complimenting each other and boy, Glover had some plays tonight and did a great job leading that offense.”
Murphysboro’s offense focused around multiple running backs rushing the ball 42 times, while Finke completed just two passes with one 11-yard touchdown pass to his younger brother, Ethan Finke, late in the second quarter.
Benton ran a more balanced offense with 18 passes and 14 rushes. Groves and the Rangers look to stay perfect on the road against Nashville at noon on Saturday.
Murphysboro (2-2) is now tied for third in the SIRR Ohio with Harrisburg after the Bulldogs defeated Herrin. The Red Devils will look to rebound at home against Anna-Jonesboro on Friday.
