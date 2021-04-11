Prep Football | Benton's Glover sets school touchdown record in victory over Murphysboro

After Murphysboro went three-and-out, Glover and the offense took over at its own 41-yard line and on the first play, Glover delivered a beautiful 42-yard downfield strike to his senior receiver Ayden Newcomb for their first hookup of the game. Newcomb used his 3-inch height advantage to reel in the pass over 5-8 cornerback Calvon Clemons before Glover sprinted in a 12-yard rushing touchdown two plays later at the 10:44 mark of the fourth quarter to move ahead 33-18 on freshman kicker Eli Hanson’s converted extra point.

The game was finally in Benton’s hands, like it had been all season, but Glover still had one more touchdown pass in him.

Benton’s defensive front was able to put pressure on Murphysboro in the second half behind 6-4 junior Patrick Stanley’s two sacks, and a number of tackles for losses by seniors Gabe Craig, Logan Williams and junior Jaden Ford.

Williams, a 260-pound defensive lineman, put a stamp on Murphysboro’s offense halfway through the fourth quarter when he crashed into running back Gavin Kuba for a 3-yard loss. That gave the Ranger’s offense the ball back and Glover a chance to find senior Chase McCormick for a 15-yard passing score, touchdown No. 37 of his career — a new school record that only has time to grow.