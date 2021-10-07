Prep Football | Johnston City hosts Sesser-Valier-Waltonville to conclude homecoming week

With three games left in the regular season, the Black Diamond Conference has three teams at the top and this week two face off for homecoming in Johnston City when Sesser-Valier-Waltonville visits Friday night.

“There’s a good rivalry between SVW and Johnston City and there will be a good atmosphere Friday night,” said Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “They’re kind of hot right now playing with a lot of confidence, so we’re going to have to play well.”

Johnston City (5-1) currently sits at the top of the conference with a 5-0 record. The Indians only loss came in week one when Edwards County was forced to forfeit and the Indians coaching staff decided not to accept the forfeit, but pick up Nashville at the last minute. The Indians ended up losing 30-8.

“We believe we got better by playing Nashville and I believe that was the reason we beat Fairfield in week three,” Thomas said.

The Indians have the 13-4 edge in the series over the last 17 seasons, but the two teams have split the last four years with the Red Devils winning 46-8 in 2017 and 26-12 in 2018 and the Indians winning 26-22 in 2019 and 38-14 this spring.

SVW's only conference was week two at Fairfield, who they are tied with at 5-1.

“This week's game is huge on paper, but in reality, we just look at it as another chance to get better,” said SVW coach John Shadowens. “Johnston City is a year ahead of us. Most of our playmakers are sophomores and juniors and they are a senior laden team that is very talented.”

The Indians in Thomas’ fourth year at the helm have dominated the BDC, winning their last 12 conference games after winning all six conference games during the COVID-19 spring season and the last game of the 2019 season.

“They are very solid defensively and their linebackers play downhill, so we’re going to have to win the turnover battle,” Thomas said. “We’ve kind of lived on big plays this year. We had more of a ground game the last time we’ve played, but we want to be more balanced, so we’re going to have to get our passing game going.”

Johnston City is well rested after a forfeit win last week over Vienna-Goreville, which cancelled its season because of low numbers. Two weeks ago the Indians shutout Flora on the road, 19-0.

Austin Brown was again the catalyst for the Indians. After a scoreless first half Brown returned the second half kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. With 4:42 remaining in the third quarter he scored on an eight-yard run and capped it off with a six-yard touchdown run with 6:12 left in the game. The senior finished with 190 yards rushing on 23 carries.

“Austin is also a four-year starter at safety,” Thomas said. “He along with defensive ends Zander Saylor and Brock Baker anchor our defense. We have to limit their big plays.”

Quarterback Heath Neibch completed 7-of-13 passes for 62 yards with an interception. Isiah Watson added 62 yards rushing on seven carries and Corbin Hickey caught three passes for 34 yards.

SVW comes in on a four-game winning streak after beating Eldorado at home last week, 46-6.

“Last week we continued to show an explosive quality, but we're still inconsistent,” Shadowens said. “We have a lot of work to do. Our schedule is back loaded and we could be 5-4 in a heartbeat if we take our foot off of the accelerator.”

The Red Devils boast a solid ground attack led by Brock Chelf, Jordan Reynolds and Colt Packer. Last week Chelf was the leading rusher with 132 yards with Colt Packer adding 109. Carson Hoffard completed 4-of-6 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

“It's hard to have any expectations week to week, with quarantines, normal injuries, sickness, etc.,” Shadowens said. “With only 33 kids in the entire program, we hold our collective breath each week.”

