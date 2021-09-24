Prep Football | Lester, Rider lead Harrisburg to OT win

METROPOLIS – It had to be seen to be believed.

And even then, there were those in a big crowd Friday night that probably still walked out of the gates stunned at what they eyeballed.

Harrisburg’s 30-22 SIRR Ohio overtime win at Massac County was literally a whistle or a tackle away from being a 22-16 victory for the home team – until Bryant Lester ripped the ball out of Max Bremer’s arms after Bremer appeared to convert a 4th-and-2 run from the Bulldogs’ 26.

Lester’s 45-yard return to the Patriots’ 35 with 1:11 left in regulation led to Ross Rider’s 18-yard touchdown catch from Ben Gulley with 18.0 seconds remaining that evened the score at 22.

“I saw the guard pull, I ripped the ball away and then everything else was a blur,” Lester said.

After giving his team the chance to rally, Lester accounted for the winning points with a 3-yard run and a 2-point conversion in overtime. That capped a 28-carry, 121-yard game that saw him gain 110 yards after halftime, including 79 in a third quarter where he personally gave Harrisburg a 16-14 edge with two scores and a pair of 2-point runs.

“One of the best players in Southern Illinois,” Rider said of Lester. “He’s an all-conference type of player. He’s unstoppable.”

Massac County (2-3, 0-2) had a chance to force a second overtime. But Connor Winnans’ 4th down scramble from the 5 came up about a yard shy of the goal line as Harrisburg players stormed the field in celebration.

The result spoiled a huge game by Patriots senior Reed McCuan. He accounted for 218 yards from scrimmage, catching a 76-yard touchdown pass with 3:22 left in regulation when Winnans’ deep throw over the middle went through the hands of the intended receiver and a defender before McCuan corralled it.

Massac County then stopped the Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0) on downs at their 34 with 1:47 remaining and was about to win until Lester, Rider and their teammates penned a different ending to the hard-to-believe script.

“That’s going to be a story I tell my kids and grandkids years from now,” Rider said. “About how you never give up when you get behind in a game, because you always have a chance. That’s Bulldog football.”

The first half’s tone was set on the opening kickoff, when a big hit forced a Harrisburg fumble that Trentin Dassing recovered on the Bulldogs’ 24-yard line. Although Massac County turned the ball over on downs after reaching the 14, it burned nearly six minutes of clock and set the game’s tempo.

Harrisburg’s offense managed two first downs and 17 total yards on 19 plays. Samuel Martin converted a third down on its first possession with a 7-yard run, then moved the chains late in the second quarter with a 12-yard burst.

Otherwise, the Bulldogs had no answers for a hard-hitting, gang-tackling Patriots’ defense. They could have had a couple of big plays in the passing game, but accurate Gulley throws went through or clanked off open receivers’ hands.

Massac County initiated scoring with 8:43 left in the first half on a perfectly-executed misdirection play off left guard. From the Harrisburg 44, McCuan zipped through a big hole, broke a tackle around the 15-yard line and hit the end zone. Bremer’s 2-point run made it 8-0.

A couple of more big plays enabled the Patriots to add to their lead late in the half. Rhett Helland took a misdirection trap 32 yards off the right side to the 23. Two plays later, Winnans rolled right and hit a wide-open McCuan at the numbers for a 15-yard scoring strike 21 seconds before the half.

That allowed Massac County to take a two-touchdown lead to the locker room.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.