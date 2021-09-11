Prep Football Roundup

Fridays Football Scores
Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14
Flora 35, Eldorado 14
Hamilton County 30, Edwards County 0
Anna-Jonesboro 28, Massac County 27
Johnston City 28, Fairfield 26
Marion 48, Highland 28
Salem 41, Harrisburg 22
Carterville 31, Murphysboro 21
Nashville 42, Wesclin 8
Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7
Triad 66, Mount Vernon 7
Sesser-Valier 28, Carmi-White County 24
Mount Carmel 50, Robinson 6
Newton 35, Casey-Westfield 27
Paris 14, Lawrenceville 6
Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19
Breese Mater Dei 31, Althoff 13
Chester 40, Freeburg 34
Chester 7 7 6 7 13 - 40
Freeburg 9 9 20 7 7 - 34
Team Statistics
First Downs: Chester, 11 Freeburg 20. Penalty yards: Chester 16-95, Freeburg 5-23.
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: CHESTER, Merideth 8-13, Jane 4-7, Alvarez 6-6 1TD, Kelkoff 3--7, rest of team 7-2. FREEBURG, Murphy 9-87-3TDS, rest of team 42-242-1TD
PASSING: CHESTER, Stumpe 13-25-193 3TDS
RECEIVING: CHESTER, Merideth 5-86 1TD, Jany 3-66 1TD, Eggemeyer 2-27 1TD, Hopkins 1-6, Kelkhoff 1-2, rest of team 1-6. FREEBURG, Towley 2-16 1TD, Rest of team 6-72