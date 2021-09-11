 Skip to main content
Prep Football Roundup
Prep Football Roundup

  Updated
Fridays Football Scores

Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14

Flora 35, Eldorado 14

Hamilton County 30, Edwards County 0

Anna-Jonesboro 28, Massac County 27

Johnston City 28, Fairfield 26

Marion 48, Highland 28

Salem 41, Harrisburg 22 

Carterville 31, Murphysboro 21

Nashville 42, Wesclin 8

Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7

Triad 66, Mount Vernon 7

Sesser-Valier 28, Carmi-White County 24

Mount Carmel 50, Robinson 6

Newton 35, Casey-Westfield 27

Paris 14, Lawrenceville 6

Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19

Breese Mater Dei 31, Althoff 13

Chester 40, Freeburg 34

Chester 7 7 6 7 13 - 40

Freeburg 9 9 20 7 7 - 34

Team Statistics

First Downs: Chester, 11 Freeburg 20. Penalty yards: Chester 16-95, Freeburg 5-23.

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: CHESTER, Merideth 8-13, Jane 4-7, Alvarez 6-6 1TD, Kelkoff 3--7, rest of team 7-2. FREEBURG, Murphy 9-87-3TDS, rest of team 42-242-1TD

PASSING: CHESTER, Stumpe 13-25-193 3TDS

RECEIVING: CHESTER, Merideth 5-86 1TD, Jany 3-66 1TD, Eggemeyer 2-27 1TD, Hopkins 1-6, Kelkhoff 1-2, rest of team 1-6. FREEBURG, Towley 2-16 1TD, Rest of team 6-72

 

