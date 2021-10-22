Prep Football Roundup
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
CARBONDALE — The Missouri Valley Football Conference title still goes through Carbondale.
GOLCONDA — Play the hand you’re dealt.
MURPHYSBORO — There are statement games and then there’s what Benton produced Friday night.
Piper Kerman, author of “Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison,” the bestselling book that became a Netflix series, will speak at SIU.
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Today’s society demands a scapegoat.
CARBONDALE — Cade Hornecker didn't need to visit anyone else after taking in the SIU football team's Homecoming victory in front of more than …
Through tears, Mike Shildt thanks Cardinals organization and mentors, acknowledges but does not detail 'differences'
Cardinals fired Shildt, after three consecutive years in the playoffs, on Thursday due to what the team said was a 'philosophical difference,' and officials said it was up to him to reveal those.
The Illinois Department of Public Transportation is asking the public to comment and share their thoughts regarding the proposed extension of …
BENTON — If this was a sneak preview, the main attraction should be spectacular.