Prep Football Roundup

Carmi White-County 40, Flora 25

Du Quoin 28, Murphysboro 14

Benton 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12

Sesser-Valier 21, Hamilton Country 20

Johnston City 66, Christopher 8

Massac County 48, Pinckneyville 24

Eldorado 24, Edwards County 8

Belleville East 28, Granite City 21

Chester 31, Mount Vernon 15

Breese Central 54, Herrin 22

 

