Prep Football | Week 4 Capsules

Prep Capsules

Week 4

Black Diamond Conference

Carmi-White County at CZR

The Bulldogs’ bid for a surprising 3-0 start ended last week when Sesser-Valier used a punishing ground game to notch a 28-24 win in Carmi. They should have a decent chance to get to 3-1 against the Bearcats, which got in the win column via Vienna-Goreville’s cancellation of its season.

Fairfield at Flora

It’s pick up the pieces time for the Mules after their 37-game BDC winning streak was snapped last week in Johnston City, thanks largely to five turnovers and a bad punt snap. The Wolves are off to a 3-0 start that included a 35-8 win last week at Eldorado. This will be their home opener.

Sesser-Valier at Edwards County

Last week, the Red Devils saddled up Brock Chelf for 260 yards in a good win against CWC, which served to validate their near-miss at Fairfield in Week 2. They’ll try to make it a 3-1 start against the winless Lions, who finally got on the field last week after two COVID-19 forfeits and fell 30-0 to Hamilton County.

Cahokia Conference

Chester at Sparta

The newest members of the Illinois Division open conference play against each other. The Yellow Jackets scored a notable 40-34 double overtime victory against a Freeburg team that beat Nashville the week before, while the Bulldogs were competitive for the first time in a 15-0 setback at West Frankfort.

South Seven

Carbondale at Centralia

Five interceptions told the story of the Terriers’ 38-14 loss last week to previously winless Waterloo. That makes this South Seven opener even bigger, because if Carbondale falls to 1-3, it faces an uphill climb for a playoff spot. The Orphans (2-1) are coming off a loss to Mascoutah after road wins over Salem and Gateway Tech (Mo.).

Mount Vernon at Althoff Catholic

This might be the best chance for either team to grab a conference win this year. The Rams are 0-3 and licking their wounds after a 66-7 beating last week at Triad’s hands, while the Crusaders have lost consecutive games to Decatur St. Teresa and Breese Mater Dei by a combined 86-13. This is Althoff’s fourth straight home game.

SIRR Mississippi

Du Quoin at Carterville

The Lions got votes in this week’s AP poll and deservedly so after a solid performance in a 31-21 win last week at previously unbeaten Murphysboro. Meanwhile, the Indians returned to the field after a COVID-19 forfeit loss to Harrisburg by edging Herrin 26-23 despite the absence of 17 players, including six starters.

SIRR Ohio

Benton at Herrin

This might be the Rangers’ third straight lopsided win against a winless opponent. They routed Pinckneyville 53-0 last week and have outscored their opponents by a whopping 137-6. As for the Tigers, they did make some strides last week, nearly erasing a 26-10 deficit in the final 5 ½ minutes.

Massac County at Murphysboro

The Patriots nearly improved to 3-0 last week at Anna-Jonesboro, but a 2-point conversion try for the win fell short in a 28-27 defeat. Still, they are one of the most improved teams in the area. They’ll likely have to face an emotional surge early from a Red Devil team that should be mad after last week’s outcome.

West Frankfort at Harrisburg

Like Massac County, the Bulldogs are facing adversity for the first time after taking a 41-22 loss against Salem. The Redbirds got a badly-needed victory on Saturday against Sparta and hope to maintain that momentum into their first road contest. Their defense stepped up after ceding 87 points in the first two games.

Non-Conference

Olney at Pinckneyville, Saturday

It was a tough way for the Panthers to start their season last week – two weeks late and at a team capable of making a playoff run to boot. The 53-0 loss at Benton was tough to absorb but understandable. Logan Spain’s club hopes to compete better against the Tigers, which are 1-2 after a loss Saturday night at North Mac.

