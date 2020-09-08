Prep Roundup Sep 8, 2020 48 min ago 0 × Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls TennisCarbondale 6, Centralia 3 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News 5 Southern Illinois counties on IDPH warning list for COVID-19 spread Updated Sep 4, 2020 Five Southern Illinois counties are among 29 in the state that have been placed at a COVID-19 warning level, according to a Friday news releas… +3 Crime/Courts Carbondale Police: Two shot during disturbance early Sunday Updated Sep 6, 2020 Carbondale Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on the 900 block of West Sycamore Street in Carbondale. Local News Amtrak reducing service, furloughing employees in Carbondale Updated Sep 3, 2020 Beginning in October, there will only be one northbound train leaving Carbondale direct for Chicago on four days out of the week. Government and Politics Illinois among last states to apply, be approved for added $300 unemployment benefit Updated Sep 3, 2020 Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he instructed the Illinois Department of Employment Security to submit an application “despite serious concerns about the unfairness” of the program. Environment Snake Road closed today for the annual fall reptile, amphibian migration Updated Sep 1, 2020 The Shawnee National Forest's famous "Snake Road" closed Tuesday to allow reptiles and amphibians — some of which are considered threatened and endangered — to migrate to their hibernation spots for the winter. Local News Herrin dispatcher credited with saving lives during John A. Logan College fire Updated Sep 4, 2020 A dispatcher for Herrin Police Department has received a commendation for his efforts during a fire Aug. 12 at John A. Logan College in Carterville. Local News Ava man killed in ATV collision in Jackson County Sep 5, 2020 Jeremy Pierce, 44, of Ava died in an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) accident at 10:08 p.m. Friday on Campground Road near Ava in Jackson County. Local News COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Perry, Williamson counties Tuesday Updated 1 hr ago A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Government and Politics Illinois' wealthiest person gives $20 million to anti-graduated tax committee Updated Sep 5, 2020 Illinois’ wealthiest man and frequent Republican political donor Ken Griffin has pledged $20 million to a group dedicated to defeating a graduated tax constitutional amendment.