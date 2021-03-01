 Skip to main content
Prep roundup
  • Updated
Boys Basketball

Nashville 62, Carterville 46

Girls Basketball

Massac County 51, Harrisburg 33

Freeburg 45, Mascoutah 28

Christopher 45, Vienna 39

Benton 49, West Frankfort 26

Mount Carmel 42, Red Hill 6

Carterville 41, Anna-Jonesboro 34

