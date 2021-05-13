 Skip to main content
Prep Roundup
Prep Roundup

Baseball

Cobden 11, Elverado 1

Du Quoin 7, Marion 6

Carterville 7, Carbondale 5

Softball

Carbondale 4, Goreville 3

Marion 3, Trico 1

Massac County 5, Murphysboro 4

Vienna 15, Eldorado 9

Carterville 10, Fairfield 0

Mount Vernon 10, Centralia 3

Elverado 18, Cobden 2

Boys Tennis

Salem 5, Marion 4

