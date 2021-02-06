 Skip to main content
Prep roundup
Prep roundup

Boys Basketball

Fairfield 54, Benton 45

Pinckneyville 66, Cairo 27

Chester 56, Cairo 45

Cobden 91, Egyptian 43

Christopher 60, Zeigler-Royalton 32

 

Girls Basketball

Christopher 49, Goreville 40

Fairfield 38, Wayne City/Cisne 26
 
Vienna 62, Chester 29
 

 

