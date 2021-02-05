Prep Roundup
Ford Motor Co. has confirmed plans to cut production and temporarily lay off more UAW members at the Chicago Assembly Plant.
The Fuller Dome Home in Carbondale is now home to several artifacts that belonged to the inventor who taught at SIU in the 1960s, including more than 3,500 books, Eames chairs and ceramic foo dogs.
Southern Illinois health departments have advice for those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations — be patient.
For more than 20 years, MBI Worldwide, a company started in Herrin, has been giving employers the information they need to make good hiring decisions.
Robbie Stokes remembers the ghosts of Hangar 9 and Shyrock. On Shyrock: I get an eerie a feeling when I'm alone in that venue. I often feel it, 103-year-old building that it is, and because I literally grew up on our gorgeous campus in Carbondale.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
A judge in Williamson County on Jan. 14 ordered Herrin School District No. 4 to put $2.7 million back into its capital projects fund after it misused sales tax money that under state law had to be earmarked for facilities projects.
Cheerleader sues Northwestern University, says she was groped and harassed by drunken fans, as officials sought to ‘cover up’ her complaints, lawsuit alleges
When Hayden Richardson transferred to Northwestern University for her sophomore year, she hoped that joining the cheerleading team would provide a sense of community and excitement at an unfamiliar school.
“Women need to recognize they are just as at-risk for heart disease as men." On National Wear Red Day, a day to highlight the Go Red for Women Movement, Linda Walker of Benton is a good example of why the movement started.
Raymond L. "Ray" Coss, M.D.