Prep Roundup

Boys Basketball
Carbondale 76, Althoff 45
Althoff;2;24;9;10;--;45
Carbondale;23;16;19;18;--;76
Althoff: Bruening 1 3 4-4 15, Ache 4 3-3 11, Warner 3 0-2 6, Smith 1 2, Beasley 2 4-4 8, Tieman 1 3
Carbondale: T. Macklin 9 1 0-1 21, D. Macklin 1 4-6 6, Greer 3 4 2-4 20, F. Ward 2 2 4-4 14, Baltz 3 0-2 6, Allison 1 2, C. Ward 1 2, Ragland 2 4, Adkins 1-2 1
Carbondale is 20-7 (South Seven 7-2)
Harrisburg 69, Herrin 38
Herrin;4;9;16;9;--;38
Harrisburg;16;20;26;7;--;69
Herrin: Anthony 5 0-0 10, Baumgarte 1 0-0 2, Hartline 1 1-2 3, Braid 2 1-2 5, Bolen 1 3-4 5, Nantz 1 0-0 2, T. Brandon 1 0-0 3, M. Brandon 1 0-0 2, Mayer 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 7-10 38
Harrisburg: Godsey 4 6-10 15, Hayes 7 5-5 22, Brombaugh 1 0-0 2, Watson 5 3-4 13, Gibbs 5 0-1 11, Lawler 1 0-0 3, Bittle 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 14-20 69
3-pointers: Herrin 1 (T. Brandon); Harrisburg 7 (Hayes 3, Gibbs, Godsey, Lawler, Bittle)
Team Fouls: Herrin 21, Harrisburg 11
Technicals: T. Brandon, Brombaugh
Harrisburg is 10-15 (1-9 SIRR Ohio)
Christopher 41, Zeigler-Royalton 30
Zeigler-Royalton;13;3;5;9;--;30
Christopher;10;10;10;11;--;41
Z-R: Mills, Trevor 2 0-0 5, Chekevdia, Rick 1 1-2 4. Dollins, Gannon 5 2-7 12. Imhoff, Jakob 2 0-0 6. Freeman, Cole 1 0-0 3. Team Totals 11 3-9 30
Christopher: Gordon, Grant 2 0-0 4, Sveda, Colin 1 0-0 3, Garver, Kye 5 0-0 12, Ingoldsby, Braden 1 2-2 5, Pratt, Bryce 2 3-4 9, Goins, Mason 3 2-4 8. Team Totals 14 7-10 41
3-Pointers: Z-R 5 (Mills, Chekevdia, Imhoff 2, Freeman), Christopher 6 (Sveda, Garver 2, Ingoldsby, Pratt 2)
Team Fouls: Z-R 14, Christopher 6
Christopher is 19-11 (6-6 BDC-West), Zeigler-Royalton is 7-21 (1-22 BDC-West)