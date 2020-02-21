Prep Roundup
0 comments
agate

Prep Roundup

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys Basketball

Carbondale 76, Althoff 45

Althoff;2;24;9;10;--;45

Carbondale;23;16;19;18;--;76

Althoff: Bruening 1 3 4-4 15, Ache 4 3-3 11, Warner 3 0-2 6, Smith 1 2, Beasley 2 4-4 8, Tieman 1 3

Carbondale: T. Macklin 9 1 0-1 21, D. Macklin 1 4-6 6, Greer 3 4 2-4 20, F. Ward 2 2 4-4 14, Baltz 3 0-2 6, Allison 1 2, C. Ward 1 2, Ragland 2 4, Adkins 1-2 1

Carbondale is 20-7 (South Seven 7-2)

Harrisburg 69, Herrin 38

Herrin;4;9;16;9;--;38

Harrisburg;16;20;26;7;--;69

Herrin: Anthony 5 0-0 10, Baumgarte 1 0-0 2, Hartline 1 1-2 3, Braid 2 1-2 5, Bolen 1 3-4 5, Nantz 1 0-0 2, T. Brandon 1 0-0 3, M. Brandon 1 0-0 2, Mayer 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 7-10 38

Harrisburg: Godsey 4 6-10 15, Hayes 7 5-5 22, Brombaugh 1 0-0 2, Watson 5 3-4 13, Gibbs 5 0-1 11, Lawler 1 0-0 3, Bittle 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 14-20 69

3-pointers: Herrin 1 (T. Brandon); Harrisburg 7 (Hayes 3, Gibbs, Godsey, Lawler, Bittle)

Team Fouls: Herrin 21, Harrisburg 11

Technicals: T. Brandon, Brombaugh

Harrisburg is 10-15 (1-9 SIRR Ohio)

Christopher 41, Zeigler-Royalton 30

Zeigler-Royalton;13;3;5;9;--;30

Christopher;10;10;10;11;--;41

Z-R: Mills, Trevor 2 0-0 5, Chekevdia, Rick 1 1-2 4. Dollins, Gannon 5 2-7 12. Imhoff, Jakob 2 0-0 6. Freeman, Cole 1 0-0 3. Team Totals 11 3-9 30

Christopher: Gordon, Grant 2 0-0 4, Sveda, Colin 1 0-0 3, Garver, Kye 5 0-0 12, Ingoldsby, Braden 1 2-2 5, Pratt, Bryce 2 3-4 9, Goins, Mason 3 2-4 8. Team Totals 14 7-10 41

3-Pointers: Z-R 5 (Mills, Chekevdia, Imhoff 2, Freeman), Christopher 6 (Sveda, Garver 2, Ingoldsby, Pratt 2)

Team Fouls: Z-R 14, Christopher 6

Christopher is 19-11 (6-6 BDC-West), Zeigler-Royalton is 7-21 (1-22 BDC-West)

Mount Vernon 68, Cahokia 50

Crab Orchard 80, Hardin County 63 

Meridian 67, Agape 58

Nashville 60, Du Quoin 34

Fairfield 66, Carmi 28

Wayne City 62, Waltonville 32

Anna-Jonesboro 70, Sparta 55

Pinckneyville 66, Carterville 38

Woodlawn 48, Teutopolis 47

Hamilton County 58, Johnston City 53

Massac County 68, West Frankfort 45

Centralia 45, Marion 28

Goreville 72, Trico 36

Elverado 67, Dongola 32

Chester 42, Sesser-Valier 40

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SIU Medical School to pilot state prison health care
SIU

SIU Medical School to pilot state prison health care

  • Updated

SIU School of Medicine will provide health care at two state prisons in a test that could expand statewide and which could provide answers for a troubled, $180 million-a-year medical program for 40,000 inmates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News