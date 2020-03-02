Prep Roundup
HerrinFesta Italiana 2020 performers will include country artists Mitchell Tenpenny and Russell Dickerson, rock bands Alter Bridge and Hairball, and Christian artists Tauren Wells and Brandon Heath.
Bob Odenkirk, the star of AMC series "Better Call Saul" and one of SIU Carbondale's most famous alumni, appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday, and he had a lot of things to say about his alma mater.
Williamson County Coroner Mike "Junior" Burke on Friday released the names of the two victims who died in a Thursday afternoon traffic crash i…
A West Frankfort man is claiming a Carbondale Police officer used excessive force on him while he was in the back of a police car last year, and is taking the claim to civil federal court.
Boys Basketball | Murphysboro's Clemons hits game-winning layup to topple Pinckneyville for regional title
With five seconds remaining, Calvon Clemons dribbled the length of the court to hit a layup just before the final buzzer to lift Murphysboro over Pinckneyville in the Class 2A regional championship.
Illinois public schools would be mandated to teach kindergarten through 12th grade students “inclusive, medically accurate, and culturally appropriate comprehensive sex education” if legislation announced Wednesday becomes law.
Illinois sheriffs say new policy 'aids and abets' undocumented immigrants released after felony convictions
Sheriffs and Republican lawmakers are calling on Gov. Pritzker to scrap a policy they say prohibits communication among law enforcement agencies when an undocumented immigrant is released from state prison after a felony sentence.
Maria Lass didn’t realize it, but the “Opening Soon” sign on a building was to set a course for her life.
WorkHappy Spotlight: Poised under pressure with a genuine love for people. That’s Tiffany Gardner in a nutshell.
Carbondale Police have issued an arrest warrant for a West Frankfort man who is suspected in a Feb. 15 shooting that injured one person.